Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko is in the news courtesy of one of his children, Hayat, who made a revelation

In a viral video online, the young girl revealed she has 20 siblings, and her father has been facing the consequences of his actions

Hayat also used a TikTok sound, and her actions insinuated she was consoling her billionaire father for spending so much money

Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko is, according to one of his children, going through a lot.

The young girl, Hayat, shared a hilarious TikTok video of how she relates with her dad with the kind of parenting burden he carries.

According to her, the billionaire, who is married to several women, has 21 children. He has been seeing the consequences of his actions by shouldering huge financial responsibilities over all of them.

Actress Regina Daniels is the politician's latest wife, and she has two young boys for him.

Watch Hayat's video below:

Reactions to Hayat's video

Read some of the opinions Nigerians expressed about Hayat's video below:

nyinyechi0

"And Regina never born finish o. He fit still marry again too."

gifted_kollectionz:

"Lmao. make dem no seize your pocket money o"

you_finally_met_ella:

"And Regina never born finish o."

anita__chi:

"na this one make them dey always call for conference call lol, wicked shyd lol."

judith_adesuwa:

"Na papa wey dey very capable children dey use billing kill.....God make me capable oooo but no let my children use billing wound me."

wizf.c:

"Na everybody de feel am this period."

yesiam_jessy:

"Ur papa go soon disown you make bills Dey less for him."

nnediorazu_:

"And he fit marry more wives again."

mysglow:

"Make una just pray for long life for am, because he no go easy."

