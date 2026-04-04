Plateau state has again come under a fresh attack, barely 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu visited and made a strong vow

President Bola Tinubu visited the state to meet with the grieving families of the victims of the Angwan Rukuba killing in Jos North on Friday, April 3

However, on the same day, a fresh attack was carried out in the Nyango Gyel community of Jos South LGA. where some deaths were recorded

Just about 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu met with the grieving families of the victims of the Angwan Rukuba killing in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state, some unknown gunmen have launched a fresh attack in the state.

During a brief meeting that was held at the Yakubu Gowon Airport in Jos, President Tinubu assured the people that such an incident would never happen again.

Gunmen launch fresh attack in Plateau after president Bola Tinubu's visit Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

However, Daily Trust reported that no fewer than three people were killed in a fresh attack in the Nyango Gyel community of Jos South LGA of Plateau on Friday, April 3. It was reported that the invasion happened at about 10:40 pm and shot sporadically into the air before they fled.

The incident was confirmed by Rwang Tengwong, the secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM). He described the attack as another senseless assault on innocent people who were on their normal business.

When the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Jos command, Alfred Alabo, was contacted, he said he was at a meeting but had yet to respond as of the time of writing this report.

Nigerians react as fresh attack happened in Plateau

However, the development has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Nura Nasiru prayed for the victims:

"Oh Almighty Allah, we lift the good people of Jos into Your care in this difficult time. Grant eternal rest to those who lost their lives, and comfort to every grieving family. Heal the wounded, protect the innocent, and restore peace, safety, and unity in their communities. Ya Allah, replace fear with security, sorrow with hope, and pain with strength. Guide the leaders and protect all citizens, so that lasting peace may return to Plateau State. Ameen."

Jamilu Yusuf Dahiru

"Where in Jos, to be precise? Because we live in the city centre, and we did not hear or receive any news like that."

Fresh attack in plateau after President Bola Tinubu's visit Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Muhammad Lawal Tijjani suggested a solution to the crisis:

"To resolve these persistent crises, there should be an inclusive governance that respects ethnic and religious diversity, community dialogue and mediation to rebuild trust, youth empowerment to tackle unemployment-driven violence, and stronger institutions that ensure justice, accountability, and effective security. In essence, peace requires a mix of political inclusion, economic fairness, and grassroots reconciliation."

Bright Stephen Nduaguibe called for a state of emergency:

"Yet no state of emergency, had it been in party affairs, now you will see state of emergency, this present government is big for nothing."

You can read more reactions on Facebook here:

Mother, 4 daughters kidnapped in Kaduna

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Kaduna family of five have been kidnapped, barely 24 hours after seven members of another family were abducted in the state.

Unguwar Sabon-Titi, Katari, seven members of a family and three other residents, while Kurmin-Uwa near Janjala community in the Kagarko LGA, a mother and four daughters were kidnapped.

The abduction was confirmed by a resident and community leader, a development that has generated emotional reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng