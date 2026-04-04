An autopsy report exposing the cause of the death of singer Destiny Boy at the young age of 22 has emerged

Recall that controversy trailed the Afro Fuji singer's death, leading to social media users calling for an investigation

The release of his autopsy has also sparked conversation about the late singer Mohbad, who remained unburied three years after his death

An autopsy report has revealed the cause of death of 22-year-old Afrofuji singer, Afeez Adesina, popularly known as Destiny Boy.

Recall that Destiny Boy passed away on January 17, 2026, throwing the music industry into mourning as many expressed their grief over his sudden death.

The cause of singer Destiny Boy's death finally made public. Credit: iamdestinyboy

Source: Instagram

His demise was trailed by a series of controversies, triggering outrage and demand for an autopsy.

Legit.ng recalls reporting videos showing what appeared to be his body being transported to a mortuary, triggering rumours about what may have led to his death.

In one of the videos, the artiste was seen lying in the back of a vehicle, with cotton wool placed in his nostrils and ears.

The Afro-Fuji singer's mother, Saidat Adeshina, also revealed that his health condition akin to epilepsy began nearly two years ago, shortly after his child's naming ceremony. She revealed that it was concealed due to his celebrity status.

According to her, the singer had been suffering from a long-term mysterious illness described as “Oku Oru” that led to seizures.

Mixed reactions trail Destiny Boy's autopsy report. Credit: iamdestinyboy

Source: Instagram

Destiny Boy's autopsy released

However, according to a report by Daily Trust, Destiny Boy's autopsy, released about a week ago, revealed harmful levels of tramadol and its metabolites, as well as methamphetamine, in the deceased’s body.

The report concluded that the cause of death was “aspiration pneumonitis resulting from the ingestion of these toxic substances.”

Reactions as autopsy exposes cause of Destiny Boy's death

While some netizens continued to mourn the singer while speaking against the abuse of drugs, others brought up the late singer Mohbad's case.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

wetfunds05 commented:

"Imagine and mohbad as been dead since 3years is result isn’t out yet."

toc_1092 said:

"But mohbad own hard una to perform abi we Dey watch sha."

kelvsing said:

"Police fast on dis but mohbad own dey take two years too do."

saucemg reacted:

"Mixing tramadol with meth omooooo."

corona_de_riqueza commented:

"Distraction again. Why be say na now una dey post the result when Jos is bleeding? Sincerely ehn I don tire for naija."

sogbae_dotcom commented:

"Sebi some Alfas came out and said it was Babalawo that used him. Time for lawsuits."

What a lady said about Destiny Boy's death

Legit.ng recalls reporting that an oracle worshipper spoke out about the unusual habits of popular 22-year-old Destiny Boy, before his death.

She claimed that despite being warned, Destiny Boy continued drinking and smoking, which she suggested might have impacted his health and contributed to his passing.

Her comment also sparked reactions from Nigerians as they mourned the singer.

Source: Legit.ng