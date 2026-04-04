Comedian Mr Macaroni has publicly criticised FCT Minister Nyesom Wike following his controversial remark about journalist Seun Okinbaloye during a media chat

Wike stated he would have shot the Channels TV host if he could break through his TV screen after Okinbaloye questioned Nigeria's democratic system

The comedian accused the FCT minister of being a tyrant and condemned the lack of consequences for public servants who act improperly

Nigerian comedian and actor Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has criticised Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike for a controversial statement directed at Channels Television journalist Seun Okinbaloye.

The incident followed a heated exchange during a media chat where Wike reacted strongly to Seun Okinbaloye’s comments on Nigeria’s political system.

Mr Macaroni condemns FCT Minister Nyesom Wike after his threatening comment about Channels TV journalist Seun Okinbaloye. Photo: mrmacaroni1/nyesomw/channelstv

Source: Instagram

The matter began when Seun Okinbaloye, the host of Politics Today on Channels TV, raised concerns about the dangers of a one‑party system in Nigeria.

The Channels TV anchor's remarks came amid the leadership crisis in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which had been derecognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after a court ruling.

Nywesom Wike reacted to the comment, accusing the journalist of taking sides and expressing anger in a manner that shocked many observers.

He said that if there was a way to break the screen of his television, he would have shot at Seun Okinbaloye for airing such views on national television.

Reacting to Nyesom Wike's statement on Saturday, April 4, 2026, Mr Macaroni took to his X account to condemn the FCT minister’s words, stating that it was unacceptable for a serving minister to make such a statement about a journalist.

“This is a so‑called ‘serving’ Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria saying in a live broadcast that he wished he could have shot and killed a Nigerian journalist. A country where public servants become tyrants because they know there is no consequence for impropriety.”

Check out Mr Macaroni's post below:

In another post, Mr Macaroni expressed his pain over the lack of responsible leadership in the country.

Read his post below:

Nigerians react to Nyesom Wike's controversial statement

Many Nigerians expressed outrage over the minister's comments and criticised the lack of consequences for public officials.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@AnyanwuMalachy said:

"This is totally unacceptable and an abuse of power. Persons in office should not be seen uttering such endangering comment. However, the journalists sitting there that couldn't reproach him for such comments are quite fo*lish."

@JaOnwude commented:

"People are laughing over it. He literally mentioned 'shooting' someone. A non-killer can't say so. It takes a serial killer to be bold enough to say something like that on a live show."

@Abayomi4johnson wrote:

"In a sane country people like wike you not have anything to do with government not to talk of being a minister, boosting that you will shoot a journalist on live television."

@MAKAPOLLY reacted:

"Power intoxicates. Rather than chastising him, those journalists are busy giggling at him because of the fat brown envelope he is going to give them. In a saner clime, this man would have been made to tender his resignation immediately."

@BustDatWay commented:

"And some of my country men will still try to give excuse for this questionable statement.... What a Country,A country where her leaders lead with impunity and without regard for human life..."

Mr Macaroni slams Nyesom Wike over shooting threat against Channels TV host Seun Okinbaloye during live media interaction. Photo: mrmacaroni1/nyesomw/channelstv

Source: Instagram

Mr Macaroni criticises government over Jos killings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian content creator Mr Macaroni reacted to the killing of residents in Jos, Plateau state.

Gunmen invaded a community in the state and took the lives of several people, with about 40 lives lost, according to the actor.

In a series of tweets and a video shared on his X page, the actor criticised the government, accused it of lacking accountability, tagged the president, and described his administration as a "useless government."

Source: Legit.ng