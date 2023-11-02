Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, Temi Otedola, has now wowed netizens by showcasing what it’s like to live her life

On her TikTok page, Temi recorded what a day of her life is like as she gave fans a tour of her dad’s house, her activities and more

Many Nigerians were moved by the simple wealth and sophistication she showcased while appreciating her

Popular Nigerian actress and billionaire’s daughter, Temi Otedola, has showcased a day in her life on social media.

On her official TikTok page, the movie star explained that she was carrying out an experiment by filming everyday of her life forever.

Fans react to video of a day in the life of Temi Otedola. Photos: @temiotedola

Source: TikTok

Temi carried fans from how she packed some of her things and went with her husband, Mr Eazi, to her billionaire father’s mansion because they were not yet done setting up their own place after moving in.

She showed off her outfit of the day as she covered her hair with a hat because it wasn’t done yet. Temi also helped her husband pick his outfit for the day before their 15-minutes drive to her dad’s house. The young actress also made sure to flaunt her box that was customised with her new initials, TOA to reflect her new surname, Ajibade.

When the billionaire daughter got to her dad’s house, she showed off her bedroom and noted that she never stays there but she needed the place as an escape.

Temi went from that to eating breakfast then going to the spa located near the pool area in her dad’s mansion. She showcased the steam room as she got ready to wash her hair.

The young socialite then showed fans her different outfit choices because she was stepping out for an event. Temi later got to work on her laptop before having lunch and finally doing her makeup and going out with Mr Eazi to an event where DJ Cuppy was also deejaying.

Temi was seen rocking her husband’s leather jacket that she stole for her all-black outfit. Later on in the video, she also flaunted her father’s impressive bar and wondered why he had enough Azul bottles to service a nightclub.

See the full video below:

Nigerians react as Temi Otedola flaunts her billionaire daughter lifestyle

The video of Temi Otedola’s day spread on social media and many Nigerians were inspired to become wealthy. Read some of their comments below:

redgrapescafe:

“She makes life look sooo Eazi.”

blanchegwagon:

“God blessed some with everything …..this girl has beauty, brains, fluent English, so well mannered and composed, she come even get her dream husband at such a young age. Pls what’s missing in your life Temi? I love and admire you so much, most especially your composed nature. I so much admire the fact that you’ve dated same person for so so long and you guys r still just fine together. When I look at you and Eazi, I feel like falling in love.May God keep you and your husband happy FOREVER♾.”

edgar.eriakha:

“At least I have read Purple Hibiscus , next is to buy Aveeno body cream. Small small.”

the_bella_tiwa:

“Temmie will use “my husband my husband” to wound us. Single people are in trouble.”

better.call.manny:

“Mr Eazi doesn't know what God has done for him.”

Mr.agugua:

“She have been planning all this in her head for the last 10yrs. Glad to finally see her dream come true. Cause this her “My husband” no be small one.”

noyosayinosa:

“Poor man pikin for first use pant and bra welcome the internet in the name of GRWM.”

Bambad___:

“GRWM well detailed, no rush no sound, different location if na Asiwaju baby now we go still dey watch Make up with Oko mi.”

Avalonokpe:

“Place your right hand on your chest and repeat after me:- "I WILL NEVER BE BROKE IN MY LIFE".”

This tweep tweeted about the Azul bottles:

This netizen threw shade at Kiddwaya:

Keston talked about Temi’s marriage to Mr Eazi:

