Nigerian billionaire business mogul Rasaq Okoya’s son, Subomi, recently gave fans a sneak peek into his fancy lifestyle

In a video that was posted on Instagram, the billionaire’s son, Subomi Okoya showed some of the luxuries he enjoys

The video went viral and sparked a series of interesting comments from netizens

Nigerian business mogul Rasaq Okoya’s son, Subomi, made headlines on social media after he bragged about his fancy lifestyle.

The billionaire businessman and his second wife, Shade Okoya’s son, took to his social media page to give netizens a glimpse into his luxurious lifestyle.

Netizens react as Rasaq Okoya's son shows off wealth.

In the video, Subomi Okoya jumped on the trending ‘Ofcos’ challenge while showing off his father’s wealth.

The clip showed the young Okoya in a casino after he had won some money. He also bragged about having the best view from his yacht in Las Vegas, taking a limousine everywhere, only eating at fancy restaurants, and only wearing Burberry designer items.

However, the billionaire’s son added a disclaimer at the end of his video, stating that he was only joking. He also encouraged netizens to stream his new music, I Go Pay.

Peeps react as Subomi Okoya flaunted his lavish lifestyle

Subomi Okoya’s video spread on social media with netizens gushing over his fancy lifestyle. Read some of their comments below:

Dhoine:

“Old money! Put some respect on the Okoya's name.”

:

“okay you’re subomi okoya,do you have a girlfriend?”

Makizee:

“I am Subomi Okoya like he did something to be Subomi Okoya.”

QUEEN ADEYINKA:

“Subomi okoya is sade okoya's son an aslo the son of the industrialist eleganza okoy the friend to our current president Bola Ahmed tinubu.”

I’ll ruin your life:

“You’re Subomi Okoya, do you need a gf?”

