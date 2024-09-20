Verydarkman has stated that he was ready to lead a protest against the Economic and Financial Crime Commission over the way they treat some youths

In a video shared by the activist, he noted that once the agency sees some youths driving certain kind of cars, they will be tagged as Yahoo boys

VDM added that the EFCC boss made a promise to resign if he doesn't arrest former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, but he has not

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has promised to lead a protest against the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC) for maltreating the youths.

The TikToker that loves calling out celebrities made a video where he told the youths to join him in the protest if they were interested.

According to him, the anti graft agency used to stereotype a lot of innocent youths once they see them driving either a Mercedes-Benz or Lexus.

He added that they also used to tag some youths yahoo boys according to their looks and hair.

Verydarkman shares more reason

Explaining further, the man, who was arrested months ago, added that the agency would go to hostels in different universities and arrest youths suspected to be yahoo boys. However, none of them have ever been placed on wanted list.

He took a swipe at the EFCC boss and stated that the man boasted of resigning if he does not arrest Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi state.

However, he has not lived up to his words. He challenged him to first fish out the people he has evidences against before arresting innocent youths.

Verydaryman makes a promise

The activist called on the youths to join the protest.

He noted that he would soon pick a date that the protest would take place.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled the reaction of fans to the video made by the activist. Here are some of the comments below:

@living_largee:

"Any protest concerning Efcc, even if it’s 2am wake me up."

@tonia.gram_:

"Finally. Someone had to say it. VDM you don already make me love you."

@solex003:

"If you are joining this protest, knack the like button aggressively."

@iris_qwin:

"Everyone is saying I support him in these one, vdm is actually very good at what he does if you remove hate from your heart , he’s always 95% right I wonder why people don’t like him."

@skales:

"Facts."

@king__cnd_:

"God bless you keep doing the good job."

@htgf__:

"Now I am beginning to see reasons to support this guy."

@jully__mk:

"Okay I support him on this one."

@pholly_12:

"VDM is the most valuable celebrity of all time."

