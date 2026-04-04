A new video of OPM founder Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere opening up about the children in his care has surfaced online

The cleric, who revealed that over 500 children live with him, added that they have different stories of how they arrived at his place

The video, which also captured Chibuzor's luxury cars, including a Rolls-Royce and Cadillac, also captured attention on social media

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, Nigerian pastor and televangelist who is the founder of Omega Power Ministries, is once again at the centre of public conversation following his recent interview with media personality Lucky Udu.

The video circulating on social media showed Udu praising Chibuzor's charity despite his luxury lifestyle. A clip captured the expensive vehicles like a Rolls-Royce and Cadillac in the cleric's personal residence, which also houses over 500 former street children.

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere's exotic cars capture attention online. Credit: Chibuzorchinyere/luckyudu

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the pastor recounting how he rescued kids sleeping in the rain, while a 17-year-old beneficiary shared his abandonment story and three years of support, including schooling under the pastor's care.

Chibuzor revealed that many of the children living with him have graduated from the university, while others are still in school. He added that they are all doing well.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Chibuzor made waves over the marriage between a man living with autism, Aboy, and an Edo-born woman.

Apostle Chibuzor Udu reveals over 500 children live with him in new video with Lucky Udu. Credit: luckyudu

Source: Instagram

The new video of Apostle Chibuzor with Lucky Udu is below:

Reactions to Apostle Chibuzor's new video

While some netizens praised the cleric's large-scale charity work, others raised concerns over the undocumented housing of minors, among others. Read the comments below:

TalkwithdAngelo commented:

"This man get wife and children? There something off about this man! But make we Dey watch sha."

Joseph_joe96 commented:

"He took them in without proper documentation? Is Nigeria a sane country at all???? Who approved the adoption? And what’s wrong with that guys hear? Even me can hear the boy loud and clear from here."

Idris_eruchi commented:

"This man sha too like camera The need for him to show off his good did I don’t know if he reads the bible the God he serve don’t like this particular behavior."

Otunba_Adepoju reacted:

"The question to be asked is, Did he (The Pastor) adopt those children legally? You can’t just keep people’s children with you all in the name of doing them good without the awareness of the appropriate authorities."

jnr_collins0 said:

"Wait what ? Na pastor get all those exotic cars ? New profession unlocked."

Asap_Rhap commented:

"So you mean all those kids behind him are all homeless ? He’s the only one who fortunately find them ? Or is he hunting the homeless kids to give the shelter I no understand oo he has 500 homeless children."

ElenduLevi said:

"That's the way it should be, giving back to the society it's everyone's responsibility."

Apostle Chibuzor shares changes in autistic man

Legit.ng also reported that Apostle Chibuzor shared what changed about his autistic adopted son.

He posted a picture of the couple a day after the wedding and shared what he observed about the newlywed man.

While some people criticised the woman, others stormed the comments section to offer congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng