A video of Davido's cousin, Adenike, having her dad, Governor Ademola Adeleke, on her YouTube channel has gone viral

In the viral clip, Adenike interviewed her dad and asked several questions about his political career, love for music, other kids and his general well-being

However, one of the moments in the trending clip that stirred attention the most was when the Governor gave Adenike an ultimatum about marriage

Osun State Governor Ademola Jackson Adeleke has again shown that he is not a regular Nigerian politician.

A video of him going on his daughter's TV show, Nikos Living, has gone viral. In the trending clip, the Osun state Governor spoke about his political career, why he loves dancing and how other politicians treated him because of his love for music.

During the Adenike interview, she shared how her father reacted when she graduated from the university.

The governor shared that when Nike finished school, it was his proudest memory of her.

Gov Adeleke gives Nike a marriage ultimatum

This is not the first time Nikos Living has gone viral; Legit.ng recalls reporting when Adenike did a recap of her Davido's show, in New York.

She also did a live coverage of Davido's train trip from London across the channel to Paris.

However, the highlight of Adenike's interview with her dad was the moment the governor asked his daughter to bring him a man for their wedding.

In the viral clip, he gave her a one-year ultimatum to find a man amongst all her toasters to settle down with.

Reactions trail Gov Adeleke's video with his daughter

See how men trooped to the comments to beg for Nike's hand in marriage and other comments:

@bobbylina_:

"Having this kind of dad, to get married will be hard because she is already married to her dad and she is happy."

@daezy_obi:

"Omoo you must be richer than her father before you approach her."

@iam_bmodel:

"This man is a typical example that no matter how busy you are as a man, you don’t have any excuse not to be in your children’s lives. A very lovely man."

@meda_kanana:

"Do it Tunde! You’re taller than her."

@kingjamescfr:

"Tunde Marry her nau Abi u dey forbid to be OBO in-law?"

@mcreality01:

"U need blood money before you marry enter this family if not. Nah you as the man go answer her papa name."

@ada_la_pinky:

"They are so beautiful in their family."

@scoobynero:

"Even when he is been serious , he is still a vibe n plays it out super cool ❤️ This Man his different."

@are_poly:

"Adeleke's family has something in common which's thier "voice."

@funny_kante:

"Omo make she come marry me."

@iam_dele_official:

"This lady can't be single.... She is too beautiful to be single."

@stil_ez:

"And she Dey tell me make I wait say she never ready ‍♂️please daddy tell her oo."

Davido's cousin shares TB photo of singer

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about another of Davido's cousins, Folashade Adeleke, who stirred emotions online with a cute throwback image of the singer.

The picture was of Davido rocking a two-piece suit and tie with his hands tucked into his pockets.

Davido's serious look while striking a daring pose next to his cousin Shade had stirred reactions online.

