DJ Cuppy has shared a good news with her fans about her new status and congratulations and prayer has poured in for her

She shared a post that she has fully dedicated her life to God, and she shared pictures from her new baptism

DJ Cuppy said that all her beats and sounds would now have a deeper meaning for her as she added that she now understands what it means to live a purpose driven life

Billionaire heiress, Florence Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy has shared the good news of her conversion with her fans.

In a post on her Instagram page, she said that she has fully dedicated her life to God and was a new creation, born of God's grace.

DJ Cuppy celebrates new life and baptism Photo credit@cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The lady who recently went for her fourth degree added that her decision was made this summer, and it has been the best choice of her life.

DJ Cuppy speaks about her change

In her post, she further explained that she was still a disc jockey, but her beat and moment would now have a deeper meaning.

The female disc jockey also mentioned that she now sees life on a brighter light. She noted that at 31, she has finally understood what it means to live a purpose driven life.

DJ Cuppy also stated that she now lives each day with intentions, guided by something bigger than herself.

Recall that the celebrity DJ had her baptism a few months ago.

Reactions trails DJ Cuppy's decision

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@olayodejuliana:

"May you never lose you light, may you never lose your wonder, may God hold your hand every step of the way and may the Holyspirit guide you into all truth! I’m so happy for you."

@sunmboadeoye:

"Congratulations."

@nikkilaoye:

"Well done dearie. You have always had the heart for God and you have been serving his people. No surprises here at all.. So proud of you. You are God's light.. Keep shinning and keep spreading his love everywhere you go. God will continue to strengthen you and keep you safe in His Love and Grace always. His grace will continue to sustain you. Hugs to you dear."

@theonlychigul:

"Amen.God bless and keep you."

@bustlineyetunde:

"Welcome to the fold. All glory be to God."

@crossda_boss:

"Welcome to the Kingdom. You are beautifully blessed in all your ways . Congratulations."

@seunbharbs:

"You are blessed."

@kanny_hills231:

"Heaven gained a soul wonderful , poor man daughter keep shaking nyash ,na you go tire when the time comes."

@hayleymulenda:

"Proud of you always."

@eugyofficial:

"The heavens are rejoicing my dear sis! So proud of you. To God be the glory."

