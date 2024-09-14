President Bola Tinubu has been said may be preparing for a lifetime presidency because his activities are being unchecked

Daniel Eniola, a public analyst, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, said the National Assembly has failed to put the president in check

According to Eniola, President Tinubu's supporters and campaigners are already feeling regret because of his policies

President Bola Tinubu has been doubted about the possibility of him sacking some of his ministers because he may be preparing for a lifetime presidency, and the calls from some Nigerians are justified.

Eniola Daniel, a public commentator, made the comment while speaking with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview, adding that the president had been acting without being checked by the national assembly.

Tinubu's supporters now regretting - Daniel

Daniel explained that many people who campaigned and voted for President Tinubu with the hope that his policies would ease the pains of Nigerians are now feeling the bruise of his actions and regret.

The analyst said:

"I don’t know if we should be calling for the sack of any of the ministers or just appeal to President Bola Tinubu to resign and go home to enjoy himself. While I support those calling for the ministers’ resignation or campaigning for their removal, they should be reminded that these men are only following in the footsteps of the man who called them to the table to dine with him, Baba Bola.

"People who really believed in Tinubu thought he was going to transform Nigeria and implement policies that would better the lives of the people, but the reverse is the case. Some of his foot soldiers are already lamenting after so much noise about him building Lagos State, even though he did nothing to better Lagos as the governor.

"A woeful performance is allowed because no one is putting the presidency in check. The National Assembly has failed and it is easy for any man to call his friends and their children to be ministers despite lacking what it takes to be a councillor.

"Many ministers should be replaced but I doubt anything would change because I don’t think the president himself is committed to any positive change. The trend shows that he may just be preparing for a lifetime presidency."

Tinubu demands good citizenships from Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has demanded from Nigerians the act of good citizenship in a trending video.

Tinubu made the demand while reiterating his commitment to good governance and the need for Nigerians to make sacrifices in taking the country forward.

Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the video, with some asking the president to address the economic issues facing the country.

