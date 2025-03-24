Meet Gavin Casalegno's wife, Cheyanne King, and their lovely life together

Gavin Casalegno's wife, Cheyanne King, is a registered nurse and Instagram star from the United States. Fans were surprised when the actor shared photos from his wedding to Cheyanne on his Instagram page in November 2024, as he kept his love life under wraps.

Cheyanne King posing for a photo in a beautiful environment with flowers (L). Cheyanne walking around the streets of New York City (R). Photo: @cheyannecasalegno on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Gavin Casalegno is an American actor widely recognised for his role as Jeremiah Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty .

widely recognised for his role as Jeremiah Fisher in . Gavin and Cheyanne King kept their dating private until the day he shared photos of their wedding on his Instagram page.

The couple is believed to have begun dating in the spring of 2023 .

in the . Gavin Casalegno was previously in a six-year relationship with an actress, model, and dancer Larsen Thompson.

Profile summary

Full name Cheyanne King Gender Female Date of birth 23 February 2001 Age 24 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Gavin Casalegno Profession Registered nurse

Who is Gavin Casalegno's wife?

The American actor is married to Cheyanne King, a registered nurse and Instagram star. The exact date of their wedding is unknown, but Gavin shared photos of their wedding on his Instagram page on 12 November 2024. The pictures were accompanied by a caption that reads:

FOREVER CAPTIVATED BY YOU.

Many of his fans were surprised by the news, as the actor never disclosed that he was dating after breaking up with his former girlfriend Larsen Thompson in 2022. During an interview with Cosmopolitan in June 2023, Gavin was asked whether he would date a fan and he applied:

Honestly, probably not. I think I would prefer dating someone who isn’t in the social media space at all. I think that would lead to a lot less problems, to be blunt!

Top-5 facts about Cheyanne King. Photo: @cheyannecasalegno/Instagram (modified by author)

Gavin Casalegno and Cheyanne King allegedly started dating in the spring of 2023. Cheyanne shared their photos on her Instagram Stories, although she didn't reveal Gavin's face. For months, she posted several photos from trips abroad with him.

For instance, on 6 September 2023, she shared a photo with Gavin while on a trip to Asia. Additionally, the following month she posted while they were in Italy and a few days after, Gavin shared several snaps from the Italian cities.

In February 2025, The Summer I Turned Pretty star shared a birthday tribute for Cheyanne that read:

Happy birthday to the biggest blessing in my life. Your smile lights up every room you walk in. I love being best friends with you.

Cheyanne King's background

The celebrity wife was born on 23 February 2001 in Los Angeles, California, United States. As of 2025, she is 24 years old, and her zodiac sign is Pisces. Cheyanne is an American national of white ethnicity. She follows Christianity as her religion.

Cheyanne during her visit to Venice, Italy (L). Gavin's wife during her last days while studying nursing (R). Photo: @cheyannecasalegno on Instagram (modified by author)

Gavin's wife graduated in May 2023 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Baylor University. She shared news concerning her graduation on her Instagram page. She wrote:

What an honor it has been to endure this journey with the Lord and be the first in my family to graduate college! I’ve learned so much in the last four years and am so thankful to be graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing! I can’t wait to do ministry and love on people in the medical field and bring the light of Jesus into dark places! Thank you Jesus for such an opportunity as this. To new beginnings.

Two months later, Cheyanne became a licensed nurse after passing her board exams.

What does Cheyanne King do?

Cheyanne is a licensed nurse and an Instagram star. She mostly posts travel content and lifestyle photos on her Instagram account. The Instagram star came into the limelight following her marriage to Gavin Casalegno.

Her husband is an American actor, best known for starring as Jeremiah Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty. He has been featured in other TV shows and films such as Walker, Queen of the Ring, Nine Seconds, and When the Game Stands.

FAQs

Who is Cheyanne King? She is a licensed nurse and Instagram star, widely known as Gavin Casalegno's wife. How old is Cheyanne Casalegno? She is 24 years old as of 2025. Is Gavin Casalegno married? Yes, the American actor is married to Cheyanne King. How long have Gavin and Cheyanne been together? They have been together for over a year. They began dating in May 2023 and tied the knot in November 2024. What is Cheyanne King's ethnicity? Cheyanne is an American citizen of white descent. Where does Cheyanne King live? She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Cheyanne King's height? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Gavin Casalegno's wife, Cheyanne King, is a licensed nurse and Instagram star from the United States. They kept their dating life under wraps until November 2024 when actor Gavin shared their wedding photos. The couple resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

