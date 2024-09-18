Jay Jay Okocha has explained why a particular Nigerian meal is overrated, saying it could only be eaten at a specific time

The former Nigerian international who has travelled to different parts of the world has tasted several continental dishes

Okocha once shared a photo of the breakfast he was served while inside the beautiful waters in Maldives

Nigerian football icon Jay Jay Okocha has named one meal that is overrated, saying it must be eaten at a particular time.

The former Super Eagles captain, who had a remarkable career between 1990 and 2012, has continued to tend to his businesses after he retired from professional football.

Okocha has always updated his social media followers about his lifestyle as he travels around the world for official and personal functions.

Jay Jay Okocha has claimed that pounded yam is overrated. Photo: Gokhan Kavak.

He is the face of a couple of brands in and outside Nigeria, as he is also a UEFA and Bundesliga ambassador

In 2023, the mercurial midfielder posted a picture of himself in the beautiful waters of the Maldives while he was being served breakfast.

But Okocha believes one particular Nigerian meal is overrated after he appeared during a Pulse Fun Fact session.

While responding to several questions, the mercurial midfielder admitted that he loves pounded yam but thinks the African delicacy is overrated.

The 51-year-old said:

"I think the Nigerian food that is overrated is pounded yam because it is too heavy.

"I love it as well don't get me wrong, but it is too heavy because you need to eat it at a particular time."

According to RTB Foods, Pounded yam is a glutinous dough processed traditionally by pounding and kneading of boiled yam.

It is arguably the most popular traditional yam food product in West Africa and is called Iyan by the Yorubas in Nigeria, foutou in Ivory Coast, fufu in Togo and Benin, and yam fufu in Ghana.

