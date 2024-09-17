Super Eagles star Jude Ighalo’s estranged wife took netizens by storm to render a series of apologies to the sportsman

The young last, who has recently dragged the Nigeran footballer star for a couple of reasons on her social media, appeared to have taken a new leaf

In a recent post, she spoke about things she admired about her ex-husband, triggering reactions online

Sonia, the ex-wife of Nigerian football player Jude Ighalo, has offered him a genuine apology after a series of online combat. with the sportsman.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram story, she said that terminating a connection or friendship is always difficult for her, which is why she is cautious about who she allows into her life.

Ighalo’s ex-wife Sonia made a surprising U-turn. Credit: @desuwa30

Source: Instagram

She reflected on how she and Jude had journeyed together and expressed gratitude for the blessing God had given upon their life.

She mentioned how they both battled to make their marriage work despite the possibility of divorce. He is responsible for the detrimental effects his posts had on him.

Sonia pointed out her understanding of how careful he was to keep his family in the dark about what was going on behind closed doors and how hard he worked to be a caring father to their children despite familial expectations.

She added that she is suffering from the emotional agony he is facing as a result of his separation from his loving family, despite his attempts to project a fake sense of happiness on Instagram to pacify them. She described Jude as a great man and pledged to always be there for him, both physically and spiritually, while apologising for the detrimental effects his posts had on him.

See her post below:

Ighalo’s ex-wife spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

arikeeee_:

"Omo this one pass spiritual wife oooo."

ike_chijioke:

" I wish we can all change our past choices and mistakes, because, the consequences lives with us forever."

oluchiii___:

"If it gets to a point where you ex has to tell you to rest , madam pls rest . It’s now embarrassing."

dailydeals_watches40:

"She is obsessed with him. Some people don’t know the value of someone until you lose them."

kemicutie_:

"Make them check on that ex-wife ,na small small person dey use craz£."

the_tata_girll:

"Which yeye odogwu would want someone who’s stucked in the past with her ex husband. Such a noise maker ex wife."

jane_obayuwana:

"No sis you are the one who is still hurt at this junction this is so embarrassing.. How is the person you are currently with feeling right now!!! haba."

