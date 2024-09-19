Nigerian socialite and businesswoman, Shade Okoye, has opened up on her love story with her billionaire husband, Rasaq Okoya

In a recent interview, the mum of four shared the first moment she met the business mogul and how he asked her to marry him

Shade Okoya’s disclosure triggered a series of reactions on social media after the video went viral

Nigerian businesswoman and billionaire wife Shade Okoya has shared how she met her husband, Chief Rasaq Okoya.

Just recently, as part of their 25th wedding anniversary celebration, Shade Okoya gave an interview in which she spoke about her love life with her billionaire husband, including how they met and how he asked her to marry him.

In the chat with Channels Television, the 47-year-old mum of four responded to the interviewer’s question on how she met Chief Rasaq Okoya.

According to the Eleganza Group MD and CEO, she did not meet her husband the typical way. She recounted that the first time she met him was work-related, but he kept insisting on seeing her again. When they met the second time, he expressed his interest in marrying her without beating around the bush.

She said:

“When I met my husband, it was not a typical kind of meeting. I met him for a different purpose entirely, it was more work related. Looking back now, I know that my husband had his own mission and purpose then. We met casually, he saw me and he was just all about ‘I will like to see you again’ and I saw him the next time and it was just straight to the point then. He said ‘I would like to marry you’ which to me was too soon and too sudden because I wasn’t expecting anything like that. It was later on I got to know that he actually wanted a wife immediately.”

How Shade Okoya’s family reacted to her husband’s proposal

Speaking further during the interview, Shade Okoya explained how her family reacted to Chief Rasaq Okoya’s proposal. According to her, the second time she met her husband, he was with one of her friends who told her he knew her very well and upon further questioning, she discovered that he knew her mother and her grandmother and that he was actually one of her uncles.

“I didn’t tell any of my family members, my husband actually made that move himself. When he met me the first time, I knew he liked me but I wasn’t too sure. When I saw him the second time and he dropped the question that he wanted to marry me, he doesn’t want to waste my time, he’s not into all those long kind of thing. You can understand from his own point of view that he has to be plain and honest, he doesn’t want to play around. I didn’t even know what to say, I didn’t even reply him but right there, I knew I wasn’t going to see him again. During that same visit, he was with his friends, they usually hang out together and one of them just took an interest and said he knows me very well, and along the line, he realised he knew my mum and my grandmother so later, I got to know that the man in question was an uncle”, she said.

The businesswoman said that after that meeting, her uncle visited her grandma to state Rasaq Okoya’s intentions. The mum of four also said her mother encouraged her to consider the billionaire businessman’s proposal because he liked her and was going to take care of her.

In her words:

“Two days later, I saw the man in my grandmother’s house and you know my grandmother raised me. My mum was a busy working class woman then so my grandmother was always the one with us, taking care of us, just like what my mum did for my own children. So when the guy came and told my grandma that someone, mentioning his name, sent me to you o, he’s interested in your granddaughter. My grandmother was very happy. She was so happy and said God has finally answered her prayer. Seeing her and seeing my mum, I just felt like that was my path. The next thing I knew, Chairman had already invited my mum even without me being there. He invited her, they had a long talk and everything and my mum just said I should please consider him, he’s a man that will take care of me, he liked me, he wanted me. So for him to take that kind of special liking to me, I feel very privileged now, looking back because I think God just used him in my life, because I don’t see why, when he had so many other options. He went all out like a typical Nigerian man, he did it the traditional way of coming to ask for my hand.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Shade Okoya shares how she met billionaire

As expected, Shade Okoya’s love story with her husband, Rasaq Okoya, drew the attention of many Nigerians who dropped their hot takes online. Read some of their comments below:

_unclemide:

“I swear.. Talking stage na for Poor man 😂..The duration of the talking stage con depend on how long your money reach.”

Beautybyrmd:

“The more the money , the fewer the words 😂.”

Miss__socrates:

“You met and he straight up asked you to marry him and see how romantic this story sounds, cos he is rich . Manual no Dey this life at all, just get money 😂.”

kingpapuz0:

“The story sound sweet because he is rich. Talking stage is for poor people 😂😂.”

Golah_:

“I remember this story as she being friends with his daughter then...all those.”

Hermahh_:

“Lmao. Sometimes I Don’t blame some men saying women’s spec is just money. 😂😂 🤷🏿‍♀️”

Michael_scoffe:

“Story for the God let’s assume his poor 😂 could she have agreed !?😂.”

wofai.u:

“Men know what they want. If a man wants to spend the rest of his life with you? E no go take am two months to know sef.”

okobianthony:

“The Mother that Morthered Regina Daniels. She walked so that Regina Daniels can fly.”

gen.hussein:

“See as how women dey shade this strong woman as if she committed abomination. Human beings and jealousy, envy are 5/6 smh.”

oluwaseun.runsewe212:

“Be careful of comments you make.. some ppl no sabi cruise. Hope say u get good lawyer and prayerful mother..”

i_am_onyi_empire:

“Intentional man...,it is not how long you have known each other that counts, but rather your true intentions.”

