Former Germany star Max Kruse has criticised Victor Boniface for returning to training overweight after injury

Boniface’s worrying fitness mean the Nigerian forward is unlikely to play a major role in Werder Bremen’s upcoming matches

Kruse warns that quick fixes to recover lost fitness could harm the Nigerian striker’s long-term career

Former Germany international Max Kruse has publicly criticised Nigerian striker Victor Boniface, claiming the 25-year-old has shown a lack of seriousness following his return from a long-term knee injury.

Boniface, who is currently on loan at Werder Bremen, has endured a turbulent season plagued by injuries and inconsistent performances.

Victor Boniface has been accused of a lack of seriousness after he reportedly returned to training overweight following a significant knee injury. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles forward’s recent return to training, initially viewed as a positive step, has instead sparked concern after reports suggested he arrived at the sessions overweight.

Speaking on the Flatterball Podcast, as reported by German outlet Bild, Kruse did not hold back:

"I think he's already given up on his career. He actually still has his best years ahead of him. That's a real shame, because he has such great potential."

Kruse’s comments reflect growing worries in football circles about the Nigerian forward’s commitment to regaining peak condition.

Bonifaces’s fitness concerns threaten immediate impact

Despite Boniface being back in training, Werder Bremen’s coaching staff remain cautious about the Nigerian forward’s immediate contributions.

Victor Boniface has returned to Werder Bremen after recovering from a significant knee injury. Photo by Stuart Franklin

Source: Getty Images

The Bundesliga club faces crucial fixtures, including a key match against RB Leipzig, but Boniface is unlikely to feature prominently due to his current physical state.

As seen on Transfermarkt, the Nigerian forward had only featured in 11 matches for Bremen before suffering a knee injury that ruled him out for three months.

Kruse highlighted the unrealistic expectation of shedding large amounts of weight quickly, warning that a rushed recovery could prove counterproductive.

"I eventually realised that it doesn't work if you say overnight, 'I'm just going to lose 10 to 15 kilos with four weeks of training.'"

Boniface’s fitness issues could limit his role for the remainder of the season, with Bremen looking to ease him back as a substitute rather than risk further injury or burnout.

Bremen hopes for gradual return

While the situation seems concerning, Werder Bremen’s head coach, Daniel Thioune, remains optimistic that Boniface could play a role later in the campaign.

He suggested that the 25-year-old Nigerian striker may be able to feature in upcoming matches against Cologne or Hamburg, depending on his progress in training and rehabilitation.

Even with a potential return, Boniface will likely need to rebuild match fitness gradually, limiting his impact on Bremen’s fight against relegation.

The club and its fans will be watching closely to see if the Nigerian international can regain form and demonstrate the potential that Kruse believes he still possesses.

For Boniface, the focus now is on recovery and a structured approach to fitness, factors that will ultimately determine whether he can salvage the season and continue his upward trajectory in European football.

Osimhen delighted with Boniface’s return to fitness

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen has joined other well-meaning Nigerians to express their happiness for Victor Boniface after the striker returned from his knee injury early.

Boniface struggled for form initially before suffering a knee injury that was expected to rule him out of the season, forcing him to return to Leverkusen.

Source: Legit.ng