Yemight Akinyele, a staff of singer Davido has praised his boss for being supportive and he added his transportation to London

In a series of posts, he stated that he wanted to travel for Davido's cousin's graduation and the Unavailable crooner came through for him

Davido also screenshotted Yemight's appreciation post and sent a message to his colleagues which elicited mixed reactions

Enough has not been heard about the kindness of Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, as he extended his philanthropic gesture to his staff, Yemight Akinyele.

Yemight planned to travel to Davido's cousin Tunji Adeleke's graduation ceremony in London from Lagos. Instead of flying a commercial airline, Davido allowed him to use his private jet.

According to the Feel crooner's staff, flying a private jet hits differently and is better than commercial flights.

He also noted that Davido has three of the jets which have been alleged to belong to his billionaire father, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke.

As Yemight thanked Davido, the singer took a screenshot of the appreciation post and shared it on his Instagram stories. He also asked his colleagues if their staff are still using commercial flights.

See Yemight's posts and Davido's response in the slides below:

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Davido and his staff's post below:

@morgan_dmw:

"E dey play e dey show."

@classified90ss:

"E too talk. A lot of ppl deh do this thing behind close doors without pictures sef, some deh fly thier bands sef deh go tour. Abeg mk e calm down. Nobody deh follow am drag. We know say e get money."

@234.own:

"He always compete in the wrong category. U be musician or lifestyle influencer. Show us musical doings."

@forgekizito:

"Private jet dey add blood for person body? This guy talks a lot."

