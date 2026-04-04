Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, has got Nigerians talking following his claim that he would have shot a journalist if he could enter the TV during a live programme

The minister made the comment while speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, April 3, while addressing the allegation of a plot to turn Nigeria into a one-party state

Wike faulted the journalist for making a case for the opposition party during a live programme while speaking on the crisis rocking the ADC

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has said he would have shot Seun Okinbaloye, a Channels Television journalist, when the latter was making a case for the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) during a live programme, "Politics Today".

The minister accused the journalist of taking sides and being unprofessional during the programme by saying the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was to stifle the opposition and ensure that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would be the only party on the ballot in the 2027 elections.

FCT Minister says he would have shot Channels TV journalist Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Okinbaloye's claim had been the position of the ADC since INEC made the move, while the electoral body had faulted the opposition party for allegedly ignoring court orders. Wike posited that the Channels journalist should not have projected the position of the opposition on live broadcast, being a professional and should have allowed ADC to speak for itself.

Wike made the claim while speaking during a media chat in Abuja on Friday, April 3, and condemned Okinbaloye's allegation of a plot to turn the country into a one-party state.

Nigerians react as Wike threatens journalist

However, Nigerians have condemned the minister's outburst against the journalist. Below are some of their reactions:

YinkuS called for the investigation of the minister:

"This is criminal intent and should be investigated as such. Only a drunk individual makes this kind of threat on a national TV live broadcast. Wike is just like the NADECO man he serves. Who told mourners at Jos airport that there is no light there and he’ll be leaving in 10 mins. No respect for human lives. No decorum. No emotional intelligence. Pure evil and a reckless set of politicians all over the place."

Nigerians react as Nyesom Wike threatens a journalist Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Dozie criticised the minister:

"Wike would have shot Seun because of a mere interview? Do you know how many people he would have shot and killed in the past for saying what he didn’t want to hear? That is how intolerant our politicians are."

Emeka criticised journalists interviewing Wike:

"How they repeatedly sit around this guy baffles me. These are "senior" journalists. You gather around him just to hear him gloat for a handout."

Christolee alleged that the minister would soon deny the claim

"Later Wike will boldly say he didn’t say that, that the video was a photoshopped video. He may even say it’s AI."

You can read more comments and watch Wike's video on X here:

Saraki speaks on the relationship with Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has explained that his friendship with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the 2027 ambition of President Bola Tinubu.

Saraki also denied the report that he was secretly working for President Tinubu, adding that he is not the type of person and that he stands by what he does.

The former Senate president said that though he did not like the style and position of Wike, they both share the belief that the PDP must not fail.

Source: Legit.ng