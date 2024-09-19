Maintaining a personal style is one of the attributes of several entertainers and it often becomes a part of their trademarks

Aside from making cool music, some Nigerian female artistes have taken their fashion games to a level that has won them accolades over the years

Legit.ng checks out how Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, and others have been able to leave a great impression as style icons in the minds of their fans

Nigerian female celebrities have been doing well for themselves in the industry and have nurtured their craft across the continent and beyond.

Nigerian female artistes with high fashion tastes. Image credit: @yemialde, @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

They have also been able to build their fan base with their love for exquisite fashion. Entertainers such as Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade, among others, have also trended on different occasions with their magnificent designs.

In this article, Legit.ng shall be espousing how these celebs pull off their styles and what makes them stand out.

1. Tiwa Savage loves being stylish

Afrobeats queen, Tiwa Savage, has proven that beyond dishing out great music to her fans, she can also give them some style inspirations.

The Somebody Son crooner has no limits to the kinds of colours she rocks as she has been seen wearing white, black, purple, ash, and green, among others.

Her love for simple but classy makeup and jewelleries cannot be over-emphasized. The mother-of-one knows how to combine them to give her a daunting look.

Often, the 44-year-old exposes the large tattoos on her right arm and her thighs. Besides, Tiwa can be caught rocking outfits that cover her sensitive body parts and sometimes, she leaves only little to the imagination.

2. Simi shows passion for gorgeous outfits

Singer Simisola Kosoko, aka Simi, has a sonorous voice that endears her fans to her. However, she has been able to build her brand with her love for gorgeous outfits.

She does not go overboard to look good and loves to keep it simple most times. Before she locked her hair, she could be spotted in braids or any other classy hairstyle.

The mother of one does not take makeup as a big deal as she can be spotted without a face beat in some of her videos.

3. Yemi Alade flaunts African-themed attire

When it comes to representing the continent with her style of music and outfits, singer Yemi Alade does it perfectly.

She is often called Mama Africa and takes pride in showing the continent in a positive light. Her colourful African-themed attires are just a way she depicts her life for the continent.

The beautiful songstress also rocks hairstyles and makeup that portray her roots and leave her fans stunned.

4. Ayra Starr glows in skimpy outfits

21-year-old singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, loves to wear outfits that expose her beautiful skin.

Her love for short skirts and crop tops is never in doubt and she does not have a limit to where she wears them. Be it for music videos, interviews, or for performing on stage, one would see Ayra Star in her trademark outfits.

She also loves to apply makeup that highlights her beauty and rocks jewelleries that gives her fabulous looks.

5. Tems stuns in daunting dresses

Singer Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, has built her fashion game in a way that she cannot be ignored. Her outfits are usually lovely and she makes statements in them.

The 29-year-old loves to braid her hair and often spots other hairstyles that make her look radiant. She is not a celebrity known for flashy makeup and she endeavours to stay away from controversies.

She sees her mother as her role model and some of her fans know her for songs like Essence which she was featured in with singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid; Me and You, Crazy Things, among others.

Tiwa Savage rocks Burberry outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa turned heads as she attended the 2024 Burberry ready-to-wear fashion show in London.

The beautiful songstress adorned the luxurious brand's outfit as she posed with some notable names, including Skepta.

She showed off her Burberry jacket attire, which exposed some of her body parts and made her fans drool over her.

