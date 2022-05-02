Isbae U’s biography: age, real name, family, wife, net worth

Isbae U is a Nigerian comedian, actor, and social media influencer. He rose to prominence after featuring in Mr. Macaroni’s comedy video. He is also known for being the son of the renowned Nollywood star Kamal Adebayo.

The Nigerian comedian poses for a photo while leaning on a car. Photo: @isbae_u

While many people recognize the entertainer as an online content creator, he is also a musician. He released his debut track in 2020. Additionally, he boasts a massive following on Instagram, where he shares most of his hilarious clips.

Profile summary

Full name : Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi

: Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi Nickname : Isbae U, BaeU Barbie, BaeU

: Isbae U, BaeU Barbie, BaeU Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 5 April 1995

: 5 April 1995 Age : 27 years old (as of 2022)

: 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Current residence : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Nationality : Nigerian

: Nigerian Ethnicity : African

: African Religion : Islamic

: Islamic Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Father : Kamal Adebayo

: Kamal Adebayo Relationship status : Single

: Single School : Igbogbi Secondary School

: Igbogbi Secondary School College : Yaba College of Technology

: Yaba College of Technology Profession : Actor, comedian, musician, and social media influencer

: Actor, comedian, musician, and social media influencer Net worth : $30,000 - $150,000

: $30,000 - $150,000 Instagram: @isbae_u

Isbae U’s biography

The comedian was born on 5 April 1995 in Lagos, Nigeria. He is a Yoruba tribe, a predominant tribe in the southwestern part of Nigeria. Who is Isbae U’s father? The entertainer is the son of Kamal Adebayo, a veteran Nigerian actor, filmmaker, and director.

He attended Igbogbi Secondary School and later went to Yaba College of Technology, acquiring a diploma.

What is the real name of Isbae U?

His real name is Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi.

What is Isbae U’s age?

Kamal Adebayo’s son is 27 years old as of 2022.

The social media influencer takes a picture while on a trip to Dubai. Photo: @isbae_u

What does Isbae U do for a living?

He is a musician, comedic skit maker, and social media influencer. The star entertainer commenced his acting career by featuring in movies, and then he opted to create comedic skits on social media. Isbae U’s comedy career was boosted when he starred in one of Mr. Macaroni’s comedy video.

He regularly shares short hilarious videos on TikTok and Instagram pages and occasionally teams up with other comedians such as Craze Clown and Nasty Blaq to create entertaining content.

Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi is also a YouTuber. His YouTube channel, created in August 2018, has 122 thousand subscribers. He shares lots of funny content on the platform.

U has a single track known as Aye, featuring Sounds and Chinko Ekun.

What is Isbae U’s net worth?

The social media personality’s exact net worth is unknown. However, The City Celeb alleges that it is estimated to be between $30 thousand and $150 thousand. He has multiple sources of income that contribute to his net worth.

Does Isbae U own a house?

The entertainer bought a house and shared its pictures on his Instagram on 1 January 2022. In the post, he thanked God and various people for supporting his career.

The entertainer sits by an artificial water fountain. Photo: @isbae_u

Who is Isbae U’s wife?

The online comedy skit maker is not married. He is also seemingly single at the moment.

He previously dated prominent actress and comedian Kemi Ikuseedun popularly known as Kemz Mama.

What happened to Isbae U?

The entertainer was the subject of online discussion after allegedly being accused of demanding sexual favours from ladies who wanted to be featured in his comedy skits. However, the entertainer responded by stating that he had made some mistakes, but the lady who raised the issue was a blackmailer.

Social media presence

He is present and active on multiple social media platforms. His verified Instagram account has more than 730 thousand followers, while his Twitter account has over 78 thousand followers. He is also on TikTok with approximately 270 thousand followers.

Quick facts about Isbae U

What is Isbae U’s zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Aries. What tribe does Isbae U belong to? He is a Yoruba. What is Isbae U’s nationality? He is a Nigerian national. What is Isbae U’s profession? He is an actor, musician, comedian, and social media influencer. Who is Isbae U’s girlfriend? The entertainer is single. How much is Oluwadolarz net worth? His net worth ranges between $30 thousand and $150 thousand.

Isbae U is one of the leading comic skit makers in Nigeria. He enjoys an ever-growing audience on social media, thanks to his humorous and entertaining content on various platforms.

