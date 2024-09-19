BBNaija star Kiddwaya has taken fans down memory lane with a funny throwback video from the reality show

Kidd was a housemate on the BBN Lockdown season, and he posted a video of his group performance with Erica and Trikytee

The hilarious throwback video raised a series of funny comments from BBNaija fans who wished for the good old days

BBNaija star Terseer Waya, aka Kiddwaya, has shared a throwback video of his time on the reality show.

On his official Instagram page, the billionaire’s son took fans down memory lane with an old clip of his performance on the BBNaija show during a group task with fellow housemates Erica and Trikytee.

Funny video of Kiddwaya's task performance on BBNaija Lockdown. Photos: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the housemates were seen presenting to the others during an Airtel task, but they kept fumbling their lines in ways that made the audience laugh.

Kiddwaya accompanied the throwback video with a caption describing the clip as one of his funniest throwbacks. According to him, Erica was the reason they fumbled the performance.

He wrote:

“I’m seeing this all over Twitter. This has to be one of my funniest throwbacks. @ericanlewedim nah u cause am 🤣 @trikytee we are not don’t with the song yet joh.”

See the video below:

Fans react to Kiddwaya’s BBNaija throwback

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens who had things to say about Kiddwaya's funny throwback video. Read them below:

adeyimi_ka:

“You see that laycon and vee them be werey 😂😂.”

pheena_sparks:

“😂😂😂😂😂 kidd dey edit presentation for live show😂😂😂.”

king.derah:

“We miss the good old BBNAIJA days like this😂.”

Queenronny:

“This scene remains undefeated. I can’t help but laugh uncontrollably wherever I come across it😂😂😂.”

Debbi_001:

“My best BBN set. You have great, funny highlights indeed😂.”

Adelakuntufayl:

“If this post doesn’t make you laugh, I pray you completely heal from whatsoever you are going through in life 😂😂😂.”

vee_zus:

“Bbn lockdown is goated 😂😂 every house mate was a star in their rights 🥰.”

Ire_homes_ltd:

“This always cracks me up so bad 😂😂😂.”

Kiddricalovers:

“I don laugh tire here 😂😂.”

seun.rina:

“The most interesting set ever 😍.”

zee.exclusivejewelries:

“I can't count the number of times that I have watched this video. Kid you were so funny and you were the best 🙌.”

kiddricalovers:

“I don laugh tire here 😂.”

uche_abugo:

“The real Big brother housemates👏.”

Hunchofemz_:

“Omo…when BBN still make sense 😢😢 no be rubbish wey all these ones dey do🙄.”

Jenny_ilo:

“Na everytime I dey pity ppl way dey fall for kidwaya group that year 😂.”

Biggie issues strike to Wanni, Handi, others

Legit.ng earlier reported that Biggie had shown his grievance to Wanni, Handi, Kassia and Shaun for engaging in a conspiracy in his house.

The four of them were called by the owner of the house and warned over their action as he announced that he was going to punish them.

Biggie warned that they would be disqualified if they got two more strikes in the house for any of their negative actions.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng