DJ Cuppy shared a heartfelt message, revealing that she also faces personal struggles despite her success, while encouraging people to trust God instead of worrying about life’s uncertainties

The billionaire daughter used a Bible verse and a simple example of pigeons to explain why people should stop stressing and focus on seeking God’s direction in their daily lives

Her message sparked mixed reactions online, as some questioned her perspective while others debated whether her background affects how she sees life challenges

Nigerian DJ and entrepreneur Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy and the daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has opened up about her personal struggles while encouraging people to trust in God’s provision.

In a video message shared on social media, she urged those weighed down by life’s uncertainties to stop worrying and instead seek direction from God.

DJ Cuppy says she is fighting personal battles as she advises fans to stop worrying and trust God despite life not going as planned. Photo: cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The billionaire's daughter explained that one Bible verse has always given her comfort, Matthew 6:26, which reminds believers that God cares for the birds of the air even though they neither plant nor harvest.

Drawing from her own experience in London, DJ Cuppy used pigeons as a simple example to show how divine care extends to all living things.

“So sometimes I find myself worrying, and a bible verse that has always helped me is Matthew 6 verse 26. It is the ultimate reminder that you have nothing to worry about. You know, God says that look at the birds in the sky. You know what, for context, because I'm in London, look at the pigeons. They do not harvest, they do not plant, yet somehow they are alive, and God provides for them. Talk less of you.”

DJ Cuppy admitted that her advice might sound easy coming from her, but she explained that she is also facing challenges.

She revealed that certain parts of her public and private life have not gone according to plan, yet she continues to hold on to faith.

“I know it's so easy for me to say sometimes. I get it, but I promise you I'm fighting my own battles. There are things in my life that public and private haven't gone according to plan, but I trust God, and sometimes it's not about asking God how do I do something, it's just asking him what do you want me to do and so I am pushing that to you. Stop worrying about how things will happen and just ask God what and he will provide.”

Watch the video of DJ Cuppy below:

Fans react to DJ Cuppy's message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@OlabodeAbi19061 said:

"She might be fighting the battles truly just that it might be different from ours and difficulty to believe her."

@GoddeyObinna commented:

"Is not in her place to give such advice, she was born with a golden spoon, she knows nothing about worrying, what ever battle she thinks she is fighting privately is no battle at all it's a child's play."

@Jaymon68316721 wrote:

"Her own battle is to settle down and get married, just like her own sister did, so that she can b3 called Mrs, rich battle is little compared to poor people, who their major problems is poverty, lack of money to feed and help their families."

@Jesse_westyy said:

"Haha 🤣 rubbish talk. How wish her papa no get money no be waiting she go talk be this.😹😹😹😹. Mama we swap to see if ur prayer request no go change 😂😂😂"

@loafplug commented:

"We don't need her advice. She should be more concerned about how she wasted her prime years as a bed to bed midfielder, even though her father is wealthy."

DJ Cuppy shares emotional message about her challenges and encourages people to seek God’s direction in difficult times. Photo: cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy celebrates her mother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy shared an emotional message to celebrate her mother, Nana Otedola, on social media.

The entertainer posted photos from different stages of their lives and said her understanding of motherhood has grown as she gets older.

She added that she now appreciates her mother’s love and sacrifices more, noting that everything her mum did was rooted in care and protection.

Source: Legit.ng