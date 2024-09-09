Football is a lucrative sport that affords successful practitioners to live in wealth and also achieve fame

Aside from playing the round leather game and making a name for themselves, there is more to some Nigerian footballers

Legit.ng takes a look at the fashion sense of some players and how their desire to look fabulous stands them out

Some Nigerian footballers have a knack for showing their other sides whenever they are not on the field of play.

Their steeze and composure are never in doubt and this often makes their female fans drool over them.

Victor Osimhen and Semi Ajayi look lovely in their classy outfits. Image credit: @victorosimhen09, @semishems

In this listicle, Legit.ng checks out some players including Victor Osimhen, and William Troost-Ekong, among others, whose styles have left fans impressed in recent times.

1. Victor Osimhen shows swag in classy outfits

The 2023 African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, is not only talented, he is a fashionista who loves to look stylish whenever he is not on the pitch of play.

Regardless of what he wears, he looks classy in them. The striker, who scored his 22nd goal for Nigeria during the 2025 AFCON (African Cup of Nations) qualifier game on Saturday 7, 2024, is known to wear bold necklaces.

The 25-year-old father of one also loves T-shirts and knickers that expose his legs. One of Osimhen's trademark looks is his tinted hair and face mask. His love for simplicity is never in doubt and it is one of the qualities that endear his fans to him.

2. Taiwo Awoniyi stuns in simple attire

27-year-old Super Eagles player, Taiwo Awoniyi, loves to look good and keeps it simple. Whenever he is not rocking the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Nottingham Forest of England jerseys, he is wearing his elegant T-shirts and trousers.

Taiwo is a Christian and loves to talk about Jesus Christ fondly. Whenever he gets the opportunity to take off his jersey, he exposes some Bible scriptures on his inner shirt.

Born on August 12, 1997, the father of two dots on his children and shares the same birthday with his second son born in 2023. His first son Emmanuel was born on October 16, 2020.

Aside from wearing T-shirts, Taiwo also looks adorable in traditional outfits and often flaunts his family on social media.

3. William Troost-Ekong slays in traditional outfits

Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, loves to rock Nigerian traditional outfits as he displays them regularly. He is also good with blending outfits whether English, corporate, or traditional.

Though he played for his mother's country, the Netherlands, till the Under-20 stage, he later chose to play for Nigeria, his fatherland.

The 31-year-old is an impressive player whose contribution to the team during the AFCON 2023 games won him the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

He often identifies with Nigerian entertainers and when he launched his foundation in Akwa-Ibom state, skit maker Mr Funny, aka Sabinus, presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, singer Folarin Falana, aka Falz, among others were in attendance.

4. Alex Iwobi rocks stylish outfits

If one is looking for the Super Eagles player to dub Mr Steeze, it would be Alexander Iwobi. His passion for the game does not affect his ability to give his fans some style inspiration.

From his dreadlocks to his love for luxurious neck chains, Alex is one fashionista who does it perfectly. He is also a lover of sneakers and sings. It is not abnormal to catch the Fulham FC player without wearing a shirt.

He plays in the English premier league with another Super Eagles player Calvin Bassey, and they share a strong bond.

5. Semi Ajayi shows off cool outfits

30-year-old footballer Oluwasemilogo 'Semi' Ajayi is not a noise maker and his works speak for him. Whenever he is not on national duty, he plays for West Bromwich Albion FC in England.

The defensive midfielder loves sassy outfits and he combines them with exquisite shoes and sunglasses. His contribution to the Super Eagles is never in doubt and he often gets accolades from his fans.

He keeps his hair short and does not go overboard with his looks. Besides, he is devoid of controversies and has continued to show his prowess since he joined the national team.

