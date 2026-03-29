After years of being misidentified as an Ibadan indigene, Muyiwa Ademola has officially declared his true ancestral home

The actor chose the prestigious Lisabi Day celebration in Abeokuta to make his public announcement, reconnecting with his heritage

In a viral video, the thespian proudly identified as an Egba man, putting an end to the "Ibadan boy" narrative that has followed his career

Veteran Nollywood actor Muyiwa Ademola has finally addressed a long-standing misconception about his origin, putting an end to years of speculation among fans.

The popular Yoruba film star made the clarification during a public appearance at the Lisabi Day celebration in Abeokuta on Saturday, March 28.

For years, many fans believed that the actor hailed from Ibadan in Oyo State — a claim that has now been firmly corrected.

In a video from the event that has since circulated widely, Ademola made his position clear.

“I am from Abeokuta and not from Ibadan,” he declared.

Legir.ng earlier reported that Muyiwa Ademola turned 55 in January.

Reflecting on his life, he shared a video on Instagram where he looked back on his experiences, explaining that his story was shaped by humble beginnings but transformed through divine grace.

Ademola revealed that he was not born into privilege and described his early years of lack, even the most basic comforts.

He explained that despite this, his life has been turned around, and he now sees himself as blessed with opportunities and achievements that he never imagined possible.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Muyiwa Ademola's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@KhamisAbiodun stated:

"No matter how long a Yoruba stays outside his state of origin, he would forever claim his origin anywhere anytime. Most Yoruba people that I know claim their state of Origin while living in Lagos. If you can not trace ur ancestral home in a state, why do u wanna claim it?"

@jhybow_whiskey noted:

"If it some people from certain demographic, they will claim to be from Ibadan, May we not get to the situation of not getting proud of our roots."

@B0lutife wrote:

"Meanwhile an Ibo man will call himself a Lagosian just by living or being born in Lagos May we not be ashamed of our origin like the Ibos. Amen."

@propernaijaboy noted:

"Ibos left the chat room, their region is developed on paper but are ready to become an indegene of a place they said it's smelling, a mentally retarded group of people."

Muyiwa Ademola clocked 55 in January 2025. Photo: Muyiwa Ademola.

Source: Instagram

Muyiwa explains absence from cousin Allwell Ademola's burial

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Muyiwa Ademola broke his silence after missing his cousin Allwell Ademola's burial ceremony in Lagos.

The burial ceremony took place on January 8 and 9, 2026, and was attended by popular faces in the Yoruba movie industry. Muyiwa was noticeably absent from the event. The veteran actor explained that he was out of the country during the burial.

He penned a moving tribute to his late cousin, asking her to extend greetings to his father, Awofe Ademola, and his uncle, Adetokunbo Ademola.

Source: Legit.ng