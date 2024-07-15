A few celebrities in Nigerian have found themselves in the baby mama drama, which often linger for a long time and create enmities between people who were formerly in love

Some were lucky to be able to settle their dispute and found a common ground to both co-parent their children, while others could not

Legit.ng in this article highlighted a few Nigerian celebrities, who have fought with their baby mamas because of their children

Some Nigerian celebrities unfortunately find themselves in the ugly web of baby mamas due to situations or circumstances beyond their control. Most of them never planned to end up as baby mamas or baby daddies, but they had to embrace and their face their realities.

Many of them have publicly fought their former lover over custody battle or taking responsibilities of their children.

Nigerian celebrities who fought their baby mamas . Photo credit @davido/portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng, in the article, takes a brief look at some Nigerian celebrities, who have slugged it out publicly with their baby mamas.

1. Davido

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, is unarguably one of the Nigerian singers, who has had a messy battle with one of his baby mamas, Sophia Momodu. Momodu and Davido used to be in good terms until they fall apart as a result of some misunderstanding about their daughter, Imade.

Their constant trips abroad with Imade were flaunted on social media until Davido cried out that Sophia called him a deadbeat father. He noted that it was because he didn't want to marry her, that was why she said so.

To prove her innocence, Momodu put up all the chats they had on social media about paying for a service.

According to Sophia, the singer had refused to fulfil his responsibilities. She accused him of refusing to pay because she travelled without his notice. They dragged each other publicly for a while and later rested.

The beef between them was revisited again when Sophia called Davido a deadbeat father. She claimed he had neglected his child and wasn't performing his responsibilities.

Davido sued her and demanded joint custody of their daughter, Imade. The case turned messy that private messages and chats were released to the public.

Sophia replied Davido with a 102 affidavit to prove that he can't be granted a full custody of his daughter.

She also mentioned the death of his son, Ifeanyi as a reason she cannot trust him to take care of their daughter.

The two former love birds dragged each other and Davido angrily backed off. He told her to keep the girl but should know that their daughter would grow to see how he fought for her.

2.Wizkid and Binta Diamond Diallo

Many of Wizkid's fans do not know that the Ojuelegba crooner has a child with another lady apart from Jade P and Shola Ogudu.

Binta, a Guinean-American model birthed a son, King Ayodeji Balogun for the singer. The model once accused the music act of neglecting the boy since he was born till he was 15 months old. According to her, she had to reach out to Wizkid but was snubbed her for many years.

Their beef was further fuelled after she sighted an Instagram page opened for all Wizkid's children.

Her son's name was among, and she went into another fit of rage, insisted that her son, who was named after the Ojuelegba crooner, was not part of Wizkid's children. A few years after their public altercation, Diallo revealed in a question and answer session with her fans on social media, that she had settled her differences with the music act.

3.Do2dtun and D'banj's sister, Taiwo

Media personality and hype man, Dotun Ojuolape better known as Do2dtun was in the faces of Nigerians for a long time when he was having issues with her ex-wife, Taiwo over his daughters.

The On Air Personality called his ex-wife out several times and accused her of preventing him from seeing his two daughters despite the court order.

Nigerian singer, Oladapo Oyebanjo aka D'banj also faced the wrath of the hype man over the same issue. At a point, Do2dtun threatened to give out the contact of the music act, so his fans can help him greet him.

4.BBNaija's Queen Atang and Lord Lamba

Reality show star, Queen Mercy Atang's battle with her baby daddy, started when she announced her engagement to her lover, David Oyekanmi. Rumour had made the round that skit maker, Kelvin Anagbogbu, better known as Lord Lamba was the father of Queen's child. It was confirmed after Lord Lamba celebrated the little girl and unveiled her name when the reality show star became engaged.

The content creator later dragged her to court and asked for the custody of their baby. He insisted that his mother could take care of his daughter and asked the court to release her in his custody.

5.Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill

Nolywood actress and politician called out her ex-lover and accused him of being a deadbeat father. According to the actress, she had only received child support from the businessman four times in seven years.

The two dragged each other to court, and Dikeh won the custody battle. She didn't relent in calling Churchill out after the case and making all manner of accusation against him.

6.Portable and Honey Berry

Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, professionally known as Portable, was called out by his former lover and baby mama, Honey Berry for neglecting their child. The mother of one noted that the controversial singer was a deadbeat father. She accused him of not sending money for their son's upkeep for seven months. Issuing a stern warning, she noted that she was ready to show her madnesses if the Zeh Nation boss didn't do what was necessary.

Months after being called out, Portable also reacted and accused Honey Berry of taking his son to see her lover. He advised her to drop the little child with him.

7.Comedian Buchi and ex-wife

Humour merchant Onyebuchi Ojieh, better known as Buchi, also had a long-running battle with his former wife Rukky. At a point, he had to call out his ex-wife and her parents for preventing him in seeing his children. According to him, they would demand a hefty amount of money from him anytime he wants to communicate with them. He noted that their mother took them to stay with a relative abroad.

He will come online to rant that they demanded $1300 dollars from him just to speak with them. Buchi explained that he used to send N300,000 monthly, but they complained that it wasn't enough. They blocked all access to speak with his children until he called them out online and tagged their pastor and the church they attend.

A few weeks after the call-out, he made an appreciation post to the people, who assisted him in fighting, as he annoyed that he had gained full access to his children.

Oritsefemi's ex-wife Nabila Fash sues him

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian singer Oritsefemi’s ex-wife, Nabila Fash, took legal actions against him following his claims about her in an interview.

The singer had claimed Nabila had about 21 miscarriages and also got many of her friends to beat him up in his house.

In a new development, Nabila got her lawyers to address the matter in a legal document making the rounds online.

Source: Legit.ng