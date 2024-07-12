A cute toddler has gone viral on social media after displaying his massive love for African 'garri and soup'

In a video, the child vehemently refused to eat the plate of cereals his mother served him and insisted on adult food

Social media users who came across the hilarious video stormed the comments section to react to the boy's act

A funny video showing a little boy's food preference was captured on video by his mother, revealing a clear disdain for cereals.

The video showed the toddler being presented with a bowl of cereal, only to be met with a stern rejection.

Little boy enjoys eba and soup Photo credit: @nanaamaafrakoma/TikTok.

Baby insists on eating African swallow

The baby's reaction was nothing short of dramatic, as he burst into tears and refused to even consider the offered meal.

His mother, amused by the display, decided to offer an alternative, a plate of garri and soup.

To her surprise, the baby's mood immediately changed, and he began to eat and enjoy the new meal.

The video, shared by @nanaamaafrakoma, has since gone viral, lifting the spirits of many netizens on TikTok.

Reactions as baby consumes eba and soup

Social media users stormed the comments section to react to the video

@uche amaka said:

"I told my friend na our ancestors are returning back she no believe me oo."

@UfanDkt wrote:

"Honestly that is how my boy is behaving, omo the guy dey really save my money."

@Mike said:

"The problem starts when they start realising that their food is always different from everyone in the house."

@aimeeuwera reacted:

"I was struggling with my son from 4 to 8 till one day I was like make I do soft banku n okro n see I clap for myself that day the boy ate as if he hasn't eaten since he was born."

@kunlecs said:

"He's making it easy for you. That's how my son is too. Just give him semo fufu Amala. He has no time for any other food."

@toyineniayejuni added:

"The baby was like wetin dey no use train u, na im u wan use train me,i no go gree oooo."

Little boy consumes eba without soup

