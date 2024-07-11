The rate at which kidnappers operate in the country is quite alarming and actress Amaranne Promzy has shared what she knew about them

She warned individuals to be careful and noted that a film producer fell for their antics recently and all he had was taken away from him

The role interpreter revealed the method many kidnappers use in Asaba, Delta state, and she advised netizens to share her video

Nollywood actress Amaranne Promzy has shared the sad experience of a movie producer kidnapped in Asaba, Delta state.

Actress Amaranne shares how individuals can avoid being kidnapped. Image credit: @amarannetv

Source: Instagram

She said everyone must be alert and not fall for their antics because they have devised a new method for their unsuspecting victims.

According to the movie star, the kidnappers will get the details of their victims and inform them that they have a surprise package for them.

When the person mentions that he is not around their area, they ask for their intending victim's address.

Amaranne said that the producer, the kidnappers' latest victim, went to see them with his car and ATM cards. All his money was transferred and he was beaten mercilessly.

The actress advised people to tell their loved ones about any package they are sending them. Also, no one should share their location or meet up with a supposed surprise package delivery person.

Reactions trail her video

Several netizens have reacted to Amaranne's video. See some of the reactions below:

@hommysmiles:

"Are surprise packages not supposed to be delivered to the person directly? Why the other way round? That should give enough reason to be suspicious na."

@most8791killer:

"If no be over do dey worry Nigerians, wetin be surprise package?"

@silver7898:

"But it doesn't make sense. Surprise packages are delivered, not to ask the person to come pick them up. It hasn't been done."

@cleanwassh:

"If the surprise is not bringing it to where people are, please don't surprise me."

Actor Rotimi Salami escapes kidnap

Legit.ng earlier reported that Salami Salami was nearly a victim of kidnapping and he shared his scary ordeal online

The obviously flustered actor explained how there were three men in the car trying to take him away

Rotimi also posted a photo online showing the vehicle used for the dangerous operation and its plate number

