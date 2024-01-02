Portable has called out Kokozaria, lover of his estranged babymama, Honey Berry for keeping his son away from him

The singer and his baby mama had made several allegations against each other last year after Portable drove her away

The Zazu crooner accused her of taking his son to see her lover and also taking him to parties when he is just a year old

Zazu crooner, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, professionally known as Portable has made a video to call out one of his baby mama's, Honey Berry, and her lover, Kokozaria over his son.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had sent his lover away and the two made allegations against each other.

In a new development, Portable said that Honey Berry kept his son who is just a year old away from him and she has been following her lover Kokozaria all around.

Portable calls out estranged baby mama, Honey Berry and her lover over his son. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@honeyberry933/@kokzaria_americaboy

He also stated that Honey Berry has been sleeping with Kokozaria and taking his son with her anytime she wants to see her lover.

Portable gives Kokozaria seven days to return his son

In the video, he threatened them and told them to return his son within seven days or else they should expect to hear from him.

The singer also noted that he has what it takes to fight Kokozaria and deal with him because of what he has done to him.

This development is coming a few months after Honey Berry rejoiced that the singer survived a car accident.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video made by Portable

Netizens have reacted to the video made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@titilopeosiyemi:

"Portable haa new year."

@miclinxs_015:

"Shey nah koko portable Dey follow talk like this? Hmmmm okay oo."

@aysporty:

"@portablebaeby, Kokozaira is helping you to offload the overload that's in your hand, nah you always talk about helper. He’s your helper."

@olajumoke2302:

"No gree for anybody seh."

@the_pearlsorganicskincare:

"But Portable say nobody fit sleep with him wife say e get wetin he dey use do them na."

@wumiogunmola:

"I like this guy."

@softlifeofficial:

"Na your wife you go hold na."

@iam_kolawole_:

"When you dey nack Alafin’s wife you no talk . What goes around comes around and na you talk for your song “won do iyawo eee oloronju.. iwo na do iyawo elomi."

@akinaishah:

"Where you expect her to put baby, baby wey you no care for werey."

@titilopeosiyemi

"Portable haa, foer this new year."

Honey Berry accuses Portable of neglecting his son

Legit.ng had reported that Honey Berry had made a video where he called out her estranged baby father.

According to her, Portable used to beat her when she was pregnant. She also stated that the singer was also beating his first wife Bewaji for taking sides with her.

The mother of one also made it known that she had no idea that the singer was married when she became pregnant with him.

