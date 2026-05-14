The APC in Rivers state has said that 58 out of 65 Rivers State House of Assembly aspirants who were disqualified by the party's screening committee have appealed

Abdul Mahmud, the chairman of the screening committee, made the disclosure while speaking at a press conference in Port Harcourt on Thursday, May 14

This is coming amid the allegations that those disqualified were loyalists of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and those cleared were supporters of Nyesom Wike

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that 58 out of 65 Rivers State House of Assembly aspirants who were disqualified by the party's screening committee have appeared before the appeal committee at the APC secretariat in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Abdul Mahmud, the chairman of the Rivers APC House of Assembly Appeal Committee, made the revelation while speaking at the press conference in Port Harcourt on Thursday, May 14.

APC gives update on Rivers screening amid renewed rivalry between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubara

Source: Twitter

This is coming amid the renewed rivalry between Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara. Wike, in a recent interview, said the governor has reneged on his agreement during their earlier saga, in which President Bola Tinubu was a witness.

See the video of Mahmud on X here:

Rivers crisis: Wike and Fubara's saga

Wike had recalled that the governor had promised not to seek re-election but had purchased the APC governorship form. Recall that Wike and Fubara had been at loggerheads soon after the latter resumed office in 2023.

Wike, who is currently the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been accused of influencing the APC screening, an allegation he had denied, noting that he was not a member of the ruling party.

On the other hand, Fubara, in a recent interview, maintained that he remained a member of the APC amid the allegations that the members who were disqualified were members of his camp.

His claim has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Amarachi Nwoko mentioned who should be

"Tonye Cole is the right choice for Governor because he puts regular people first and has already proven he will fight for them when it matters most. Not a government that is weak."

Nigerians react as Siminalayi Fubara says he remains in APC Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC, @GovWike

Source: Twitter

France accused the governor of being a coward:

"Cowards die 10 times before their time. We need to carry out a DNA test on Sim Fubara to truly know if he has Ijaw blood in him. The Ijaw are not known to be cowards."

Toochukwu of Divine Mercy criticised the governor:

"A man without balls. Wike's best decision in his entire life. I am waiting to see how Wike controls OK Chinda. Wait, Wike might be carrying a Bible like Emefiele when Tinubu loses in 2027."

Dennis Attah

"Wear Papas Cap and capping nonsense. It’s obvious Wike has defeated you. Why not throw in the towel and stop with the circus show? At this point, e be like say you just carry Rivers people dey play."

Watch the full video of the governor on X here:

Wike speaks on meeting APC national chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, has explained that his visit to the APC national chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, earlier in the week.

The minister made the clarification while inspecting some projects in Abuja, adding that he was not playing the politics of enmity.

According to Wike, the APC national chairman was his colleague as a minister before taking the position of the ruling party leader and that his visit to Nentawe Yilwatda was personal.

Source: Legit.ng