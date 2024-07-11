Nigerian relationship expert, Blessing CEO, has broken her silence on Davido and Sophia Momodu’s drama

In a video posted online, she explained the dynamics between the singer and his baby mama

According to Blessing, Davido and Sophia never dated, but they slept with each other

Controversial relationship expert Blessing ‘CEO’ Okoro has joined many Nigerians to wade into the drama between singer David Adeleke Davido and his first babymama, Sophia Momodu.

Recall that Sophia broke the internet after she gave details of her relationship with OBO after he sought joint custody of their daughter, Imade, in court. The online influencer cited the death of Davido’s first son, Ifeanyi, among other reasons why the singer should not be granted joint custody.

Blessing CEO reacts to Davido and Sophia Momodu's custody battle. Photos: @officialbblecingceo, @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Blessing CEO went online to drop her two cents on the matter. According to the controversial relationship expert, Davido and Sophia never dated, but they slept with each other. She noted that to date means to define what a man and woman are doing together in a relationship.

She said:

“You and your baby daddy never dated. The meaning of dating is definition, if there’s no definition of what you are doing with a man or woman, you guys are just having sexx. There’s a difference between dating and sleeping together, there’s a huge difference.”

To buttress her point, Blessing CEO used the illustration of a lady who sleeps with a man for money then still expects to be given special treatment by him. According to her, if Sophia was not going to allow joint custody, Imade will grow up and meet her father. She said:

“You can’t be doing ‘ashawo’ and forming wife material, dem go beat you. You cannot choose a wayward life and expect people to give you a certain kind of respect, na lie. Define what you’re doing when you’re dating. Sexx has spoiled so many things, people now go into relationships without communicating, they don’t know each other. They just get into relationships without definition and when you get abandoned you become a shadow of yourself and start to bleed on other people just because of the definition you could not put your feet on the ground to get. I have fought a custody battle before. So long as your daughter is your daughter, you will always have this man in your life. What you had with your baby daddy was ‘happy ending’, I think you need to find something to do to be able to sustain you. Since your baby daddy said he has put his hands up, if asking for joint custody of his daughter is what will make you bring back hurtful memories, when the young girl is grown enough, she will come to her father.”

In the caption of the video Blessing CEO wrote:

“There is a big difference Between sleeping with a man and dating a man, Sophia, your baby daddy did not date you , you just did not define the relationship. All the best and I pray you find closure ❤️. You are always shy when it comes to definition but not shy when it's fornication.”

See the video below:

Source: Legit.ng