Do2dtun has taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to warn Dbanj and his sister for keeping his children away from him

He said they have 24 hours to tell him how he would have access to his kids; if not, he would post their contact to the public

The media personality added that the public would be the ones to call the singer and other members of his family for him

The last has not been heard about the ongoing battle between hype man Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode known as Do2dtun and his ex-wife, Taiwo, singer D'banj's sister.

Do2dtun has given the singer and his sister an ultimatum of 24 hours to tell him when he would have access to his children. If not, he is ready to take the laws into his hands.

Do2dtun threatens to release D'banj's contact to the public

The media personality has stated that if his ex-wife does not grant him his wish, he will release D'banj's contact to the public. He also made it known that the numbers of other family members would also be given out.

According to him, the public will be the ones to call on his behalf since they are not ready to allow him to see his children.

See his post here:

Fans react to Do2dtun's message to D'banj and his family

Netizens have reacted to the threat message posted by Do2dtun to D'banj and his family. Some slammed him for disturbing their peace, while others sympathised with him. See some of their comments below.

@iSlimfit

"I will never understand why people wash their dirty linen in public."

@Championwtmg:

"This country sef . Can you people please allow us to focus on one issue at a time? Gas is 1200 , petrol is 1000 , our president is trans but all that one no freak you ? you want online in-laws to call Dbanj for you ? Abeg nau ."

@Blackfranchiz:

"There is too much going on at the same time in Nigeria."

@colourzz_:

“They will call you on my behalf . f i call D’banj i go first ask am for 2k"

@MissRozapepper:

"Why are u insulting your in-law? It's unfair. Never put your family issue on the internet for the sake of the future of the kid you have with her."

@unknownthedj_"

"e be like say dinner don set."

@SexyDoyin1:

"Person no fit rest for this street? I’m sat sha."

@OfficialDadyA2

"We the online in laws of dragging are ready."

@Josh_Omaiye:

"You might want to confirm from your lawyer friends if that’s not a crime. Don’t go and jump from frying pan to fire."

@dotboyswag10:

"Our food don land."

