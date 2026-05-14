A prominent Christian leader, Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe, has released a new prophecy concerning the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria

The cleric predicted that President Bola Tinubu would emerge victorious, claiming this would be as a result of Peter Obi allegedly making the wrong decision by teaming up with Rabiu Kwankwaso

Opposition figures in Nigeria are working together to democratically displace Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission has prophesied that Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will lose the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng recalls that on Monday, May 11, Senator Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, declared his readiness to serve as running mate to Obi in the 2027 presidential election.

Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe prophesies that Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso will lose the 2027 election to President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Kwankwaso made the declaration during an interview on Arise News PrimeTime, amid the two opposition leaders’ entry into the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former Kano governor stated that Nigeria’s priority at the moment should be competent leadership, rather than regional considerations over whether power should remain in the north or south.

According to Kwankwaso:

“What is key now is not presidency from the north or from the south. What is key is to have quality leadership people who are determined and committed to give the country the leadership it deserves.”

Pastor Okwuwe predicts Obi, Kwankwaso loss

But reacting to the Obi-Kwankwaso alliance, Pastor Okwuwe predicted “calamity” for the NDC, claiming that the Obidient Movement leader took the wrong step.

In a video posted recently on his YouTube page, Pastor Okwuwe said:

“In 2027, you are going to see a little change. If you look at my prophecy, I told you that this dispensation is a dispensation for Cyrus to come from the north. Obi should go under the Cyrus. That Cyrus is a northerner.”

He continued:

“This is a dispensation for a northerner to be president. Even if in your physical world, you say this is zoned to south, in the spirit realm, it is the realm for a northerner to come up, so that Nigeria can be better. We are looking at how Nigeria would be better. This is the time and dispensation for the northern president to rise so that there can be space for Obi to come up in 2031. And we have looked at all these in the realm of the spirit; I have prayed.”

Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe argues that Peter Obi should have aligned with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The cleric argued that Obi should have agreed to deputise former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

He said:

“If they (Atiku and Obi) combine, they will have the power to overthrow the throne of ‘Jagaban’ (referring to President Bola Tinubu).

“I saw the vision after they announced the result; Obi was sad, Kwankwaso was quiet.”

The full video can be watched below via YouTube:

Read more on Peter Obi:

Prophetess warns Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Bright The Seer, prophesied that Obi could be involved in an accident.

In a video shared on Facebook and reviewed by Legit.ng, the Nigerian cleric also predicted a fire stemming from the potential vehicle crash, which she claimed the presidential hopeful would be involved in.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng