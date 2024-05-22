Nigerian singer Oritsefemi’s ex-wife Nabila Fash, has taken legal steps following his claims about her in a recent interview

Recall that Oritsefemi had claimed Nabila had about 21 miscarriages and also got many of her friends to beat him up in his house

In a new development, Nabila got her lawyers to address the matter in a legal document making the rounds online

Nigerian singer Abiodun Majemite Ekele, aka Oritsefemi’s former wife, Nabila ‘Fash’ Fasanya, has finally reacted to his claims about her.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Oritsefemi made claims about Nabila having about 21 miscarriages and also sent her friends to beat him up while on an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

In a new development, Nabila has taken legal action against Oritsefemi. According to reports from celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK), the sports journalist issued a cease-and-desist letter to her former husband.

In the photos of the letter making the rounds online, Nabila’s lawyer, Rockson A. Igelige for Rockson Legal, noted how Oritsefemi’s claims were false and damaging to their client.

“Your derogatory statements referred to above which have gone viral as same is already published in several online news blogs and publications, such as THE GUARDIAN online News Publication of 17th May 2024, were deliberately and callously made to cause and indeed has caused emotional distress and pain to our client, and has caused great hatred, contempt, ridicule and disrepute to our client’s character as all and sundry including her friends, family, clients and business associates have easy access to the said interview on the popular “#WithChude” show on YouTube, TV and other online blogs.”

The letter also demanded that the singer stop referring to Nabila Fash as his wife because the court had dissolved their marriage in March 2024 and that Oritsefemi should retract his statements publicly.

“We further DEMAND that you immediately STOP referring to our client as your wife and STOP threatening anyone around her. Our client sued you for divorce (the dissolution of your marriage) and the High Court of Lagos State judicially dissolved the marriage on 21st March 2024.”

See screenshots of the letter below:

Netizens react as Nabila Fash takes legal action against Oritsefemi

Shortly after news of Nabila reacting to Oritsefemi’s claims about her went viral, some netizens shared their thoughts on the former celebrity couple’s marriage. Read what they had to say about it below:

orlaytan:

“Divorce decrees should include a 'no public reference' clause, especially when no kids are involved. Honestly, I do not buy what the ex husband said in his recent interview. He is a bitter ex-husband.”

Officialelizaempire:

“Just wow .”

investor_olaj:

“Lol we all know what we are doing. Time go tell sha.”

fiisiiayomi:

“This lady actually messed up when she married a man like that. My gender needs to start looking past fame and fortune, it doesn’t build a character nor does it automatically polish a person’s character.”

Bettyokafor90:

“Lol but when she went on an interview to say he was impotent did he sue her .”

beccabella_signature:

“Femi just never wanted any man closer to nabila, I watched the interview and truly I understand men never loved women, he only said derogatory words abt her.”

Vickygold009:

“Now let’s pretend she truly had 21 miscarriages ….Why will a man come out and spill that?that’s her greatest weakness.”

truththathurt_:

“If you look that marriage photo well you go know say na only the man dey happy. The woman do face like who can't just wait to start cashing out she be like who come to st3a.l and d3str0y.”

Mrchauw:

“What did u all expect from a tout ...its still mindblowing how she even selected such a man.”

Fome22:

“Since Tinubu enter office lawyers never rest .”

Oritsefemi's wife narrates struggles

Meanwhile, in 2022, Legit.ng reported that Oritsefemi's estranged wife, Nabila Fash, was emotional as she narrated her ordeal and the things she struggled with while married to the singer.

During an extended Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze, Nabila noted that she became someone else in her marriage as she reached a point of pain that she could no longer control.

She recounted a day when she received a call while she was at her office that her husband was with a mystery woman in their home, and she felt terrible about what had happened.

Source: Legit.ng