Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Lord Lamba, has finally broken his silence about fathering a child with BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang

Recall that rumours had made the rounds about the socialite being the reality star’s baby daddy but none of them confirmed or denied the allegations

However, shortly after Queen Mercy announced her engagement to a new man online, Lord Lamba started to post proof that her child belonged to him

In a new development, Lord Lamba shook the Nigerian social media space after sharing proof that he’s the father of Queen’s daughter.

The humour merchant took to his official Instagram page to share a series of photos of himself and the little girl rocking matching outfits as they posed at her one-year-old birthday party which took place on December 25, 2023.

Lamba also shared other snaps of himself being involved in his baby girl’s life, a page from her passport showing that she bears his last name and more.

The skitmaker accompanied the photos with a caption where he spelled out his daughter's name in full. He wrote:

“PRINCESS KEILAH KELVIN ANAGBOGU ❤️ ADA NNEWI.”

Interestingly, Lord Lamba’s post about his daughter with Queen came only a few hours after the BBNaija star announced on social media that she was engaged to another man.

Netizens react as Lord Lamba admits he’s BBNaija Queen Mercy’s baby daddy

Shortly after Lord Lamba went all out to confirm the rumours of being Queen Mercy Atang’s baby daddy, many social media users trooped to his comment section to react. A number of them questioned him for never publicly claiming the young girl until Queen got engaged among other things.

Read some of their comments below:

_mercy_benson:

“U posting now??? Did u jus realize that you needed to post today????”

Officialozavize:

“Not necessary lamba not today .”

Okehh11222:

“But baby celebrated her first birthday on 25th Christmas and you NEVER posted or acted as if you were the father. Now, the lady has found happiness in her man and you are posting it? Anumanu Anuofia mmadu.”

Chiamaka_ofor:

“These are the kind of people you pray against….You decided to post her today because the mum is engaged, leemao.”

elia_beautyy_flo_werr_:

“Wait you didn’t post her since till her mom get engaged?so you don’t want us to call someone’s else her daddy?”

Iamdani.e:

“Imagine so why posting now , won’t you allow her enjoy her Engagement in peace.”

Gistforum9ja:

“Why post this now? Why didn’t you acknowledge your child since?”

Ndouveee:

“He posted immediately after the announcement of the engagement . Now people know who is the Daddy.”

Gwenshuga1:

“This is petty sha. Allow her have her time, to be a baby mama is not a dead end.”

Shizkelly:

“Uncle y did u decide to post now???”

midnightmarket.ng:

“You see men???? He didn't share until she got engaged.”

Sensationalvine's:

“This guy is not ok.. y today? E shock you say person marry her?”

Temmiey_:

“Men .! Y’all can’t take half of what you dish out.”

Emmy_young_official:

“Totally wrong timing, so the lady can feel hurt or what? Everyone knows she’s your daughter, posting her the exact day she got engaged is unnecessary and it shows lamba is still obsessed. I wish queen and her husband a happy married life.”

oma_berry19':

“So he wanted to make her a baby mama…. Girl said no,am so proud of you girlllll congratulations.”

Greatzbeauty_ltd:

“The Baby even resemble the step Dad pass the Dad‍♀️ Very cute girl.”

i.iv.vii:

“Na wa for Nigeria women o, when she posted she is engaged and they saw her throw back, they said it was not Lamba that own the child say gistlover Dey lie, Lamba don give una keep shut, well I’m here for it.”

gbogbotigbogbo_store:

“You no gree marry person.a serious gentleman did the needful!pikin picture wey you no gree reveal! Why did lord lamba now decide to post today of all days? Confused specimen!”

Queen Mercy Atang reveals fiancee's identity, fans dig up old photo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija's Queen Mercy Atang caused a stir online after finally showing off her husband-to-be on social media.

Shortly after Queen Mercy revealed her man’s identity online, many social media users stormed his page to investigate things for themselves.

They were also quick to notice that Queen’s man had posted a photo of himself with the BBNaija star in 2016, hinting that they had been in a relationship for a while.

Source: Legit.ng