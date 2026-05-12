Frank Edoho has opened up about the rumours trailing his marriage in an emotional post on social media

The TV host has been trending for a few days over what people have been saying about his marriage and ex-wife

His post evoked sympathy, with many praying for him and wishing him well as he moves on in peace, while also sharing his recent state of mind

Media consultant Frank Edoho has addressed ongoing rumours about his second marriage to Sandra Onyenucheya.

The popular host of the now-rested TV show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has been trending for a couple of days over claims surrounding his second marriage.

Reactions as Frank Edoho confirms rumours about his marriage, breaks silence. Photo credit@frankedoho

Source: Instagram

It was alleged that he had parted ways with his second wife, while other unfounded rumours also trailed the development.

In a post on his Instagram page, Edoho confirmed that his second marriage is indeed over.

According to him, the separation has lasted for about two years, and he is currently in court with his wife over divorce proceedings.

He noted that he has been living through it quietly and has also made peace with the situation.

Frank Edoho shares more about crashed marriage

In his posts shared as a collage, Edoho stated that life unfolds in different seasons and that the most dignified path for him is to move on quietly.

Frank Edoho trends amid rumour about his marriage. Photo credit@frankedoho

Source: Instagram

He added that he is well, has moved on in peace, and is now focused on his life.

Edoho also appreciated those who reached out with messages of support, concern, and prayers.

Fans react to Frank Edoho’s post

Reacting, fans showed Edoho massive love and prayed for him, describing his decision to move on quietly as the best choice.

Some questioned why his marriage ended, while others criticised a music star over related rumours.

Many, however, described Edoho as a good man and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Frank Edoho's post

Here are comments below:

@officialmrs_kevin reacted:

"Hi uncle Frank, don't let anything shape you into what ur not , ur a good man and you're loved. Don't let anything change who you are, all the love."

@swt_juie commented:

"Jesus! So this rumor is true! Chike is someone I’ve always liked and respected so much that i would never believe him to do such a thing. Omg life is very deep oo people get mind oo. God forbid! You see quiet men i swear i fear who no fear them!

@shelovesdemi_ commented:

"Live your truth and embrace your peace. Sending love and hugs your way today."

@romansolfactoryscent said:

"You are a great man. Nobody can stop your shine, sir."

@adigunalawada shared:

"I love u sir, final answer."

@moetabebe stated:

"Thank you for being vulnerable!!! It is well, tough ppl go through tough times… this too shall pass."

Frank Edoho on why his second marriage crashed

Legit.ng reported that the popular media personality Frank Edoho opened up about his love life, revealing that his second marriage has also crashed.

Speaking honestly about his relationships, Edoho admitted that both of his marriages did not work out. He wondered if he was simply not good at marriage, noting that despite his efforts, things still fell apart.

Source: Legit.ng