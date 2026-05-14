President Bola Tinubu promotes unity and sportsmanship as APC primaries kick off for the 2026/2027 election cycle

The President emphasises consensus, fairness, and internal democracy to strengthen party cohesion during primaries

Tinubu warns against toxic rivalry, advocating for mature conduct among aspirants in competitive politics

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for unity, discipline and sportsmanship as the All Progressives Congress (APC) begins its primary elections across the country ahead of the 2026/2027 election cycle.

In a nationwide message cited by Legit.ng on Thursday, May 14, to party members, the President described the primaries as a crucial test of the party’s cohesion, warning against bitterness and internal divisions.

As APC primaries for the 2026/2027 elections commence nationwide, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu calls for unity, discipline, and sportsmanship among party members. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

APC primaries described as test of unity and strength

Tinubu said the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, was founded on progressive ideals, consensus building and selfless leadership, stressing that the ongoing primaries should reinforce those values rather than weaken them.

He noted that the exercise, which begins with House of Representatives primaries and will culminate in the presidential primary on Monday, May 25, should be seen as more than a selection process.

According to him, the primaries represent a “referendum on our unity, resilience and strength as a party.”

Tinubu urges consensus, fairness and internal democracy

The President acknowledged ongoing efforts within the party to reach consensus candidates, describing the approach as a positive step that could reduce internal conflict if properly managed.

Tinubu, however, stressed that where consensus fails, members must embrace open competition conducted in peace and mutual respect.

“Election is an essential ingredient of democracy. Where consensus fails, I urge us all to go into the primaries as brothers and sisters,” he said.

‘It is not do-or-die politics’: Tinubu warns aspirants

Tinubu cautioned aspirants and party stakeholders against toxic rivalry, urging both winners and losers to act with maturity and restraint.

He emphasised that politics should not be viewed as a zero-sum contest, adding that unity after primaries is critical to the party’s electoral success.

“We should not play the politics of old; the do-or-die politics that we have put behind us. Politics should never be a zero-sum game,” he stated.

Call for fairness, inclusion and security professionalism

The President also urged party leaders to ensure fairness and equal opportunity for all aspirants, insisting that internal processes must remain transparent and credible.

He specifically called for greater inclusion of women and young people, describing both groups as essential to the party’s future growth.

Tinubu further advised security agencies to remain neutral and professional during the primaries, limiting their role strictly to maintaining peace and order.

He concluded by wishing all aspirants success and expressing confidence in the party’s ability to emerge stronger from the process.

2027 election: APC confident of victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 election, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, the national chairman of the APC, said the party is ready for the polls. Yilwatda stressed that no force can stop the APC from winning the presidential, governorship, and other seats in Nigeria.

The APC leader dismissed the ADC coalition's chances, describing President Tinubu's administration as superb.

Source: Legit.ng