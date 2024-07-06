Davido and his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, have continued to trend online amid their child custody battle

A series of love messages the ex-lovers sent to each other years back made the frontline of blogs

Fans and netizens couldn't help dishing out their interesting observations about what might have gone sour in their relationship

Amid the ongoing child custody battle between Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his baby mama Sophia Momodu, Neitzens dug out some of their old social media conversations.

Recall that the two ex-lovers have consistently made headlines in the past few days. Legit.ng recently reported that details about Sophia's counter-affidavit, which included reasons Davido should be denied custody of their daughter Imade Adeleke, emerged online.

Davido and Sophia Momodu old chats trended online. Credit: @thesophiamomodu, @davido

Source: Instagram

A series of throwback online conversations between the singer and the businesswoman made its way to the frontline of blogs.

Netizens quickly noted how much the past lovers were into themselves with the intense pleasantries.

In one message, Davido celebrated Sophia's birthday and expressed his love for her. In another, the mother of one appreciated the musician for being selfless and loving towards her. OBO reacted by confessing that he couldn't imagine life without Sophia.

See the post below:

Davido and Sophia's old texts spur reactions

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

classicdee_official:

"I remember then… the news was that the family ddnt like her for David cos she was way older. We internet in-laws used to love them together tho. Such a shame, a lot has changed btw the duo."

aureliacakeshop:

"This thing called love ehhh! It can flip in just a second. From besties to worst enemies. May God help us!"

mariam7441:

"And one funny thing is this internet peoples are behaving like they know their fav more than Sophia .,like how .I have been saying this one day we will all know the kind of man that guy they worship is .time will tell and karma is real."

jovita_jerry_ehiagbonare:

"Na this gurl Davido really love sef and nor be say na mouth, dem force am marry Chioma."

mimisugar__126:

"You all don’t even know Davido did baby shower for Sophia when she’ had imade pregnant yet you all think it’s one night thing."

god_fearer21747:

"So they branded her a one nightstand but Davido actually dated and kept her. Hmmm life eh."

goodvibees01:

"No worry . Love go whine you."

queen__tobby:

"People didnt know they dated ni lol one night stand narrative is funny na small kids no know say them date."

africangirl_11:

"God bless you for digging out this post tattleroom cos I said it that Davido use to post Sophie then loving her up and all and all those fanatics are calling Imade product of one night stand,.

"In fact I knew of Sophie cos Davido posted her one time calling her his best friend! Na una God go judge forreal ! Evil people, support your fav and who he’s with now doesn’t mean Sophie’s era didn’t happen ! Like we all haven’t been taken for a fool for love before , God will shock all of you when he settles Sophia in a sweet way, you think God is asleep ? Na here we dey."

Sophia accuses Davido of using Imade Sophia

Momodu is still spitting more regarding her child custody battle with the singer.

In a new update from her 102-paragraph counter-affidavit written to a Nigerian high court, Sophia alleged that Davido once used their little daughter Imade as part of his publicity stunt.

The businesswoman claimed that Davido bought their daughter a faulty Range Rover in 2021 for his media promotion.

Source: Legit.ng