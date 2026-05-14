NDC Backs Nsofor for Anambra South Senate Race Ahead of 2027

Hon. Prince Chinedu Nsofor gains NDC backing for 2027 Anambra South Senatorial race

Strategic meeting in Abuja focuses on party unity and electoral strategy for upcoming elections

Nsofor pledges commitment to development-focused representation for Anambra South constituents

A major political alignment has taken shape ahead of the 2027 elections as frontline senatorial aspirant, Hon. Prince Chinedu Nsofor (Kpakpando Ndigbo), received the backing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership for the Anambra South Senatorial District contest.

The endorsement came during a high-level meeting in Abuja involving the party’s National Leader and former Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, alongside key party stakeholders.

During a high-level meeting in Abuja, Hon. Prince Chinedu Nsofor secures key support for the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Original/@NDCVanguard

Source: Twitter

Strategic meeting held in Abuja residence

A statement cited by Legit.ng on Thursday, May 14, the engagement, held on Tuesday, May 12, at the Abuja residence of Dickson, brought together senior party figures to discuss the political direction of the party in Anambra South and broader preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Nsofor, who hails from Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, was warmly received in what party insiders described as a strategic consultation aimed at strengthening the party’s electoral positioning in the district.

Also present were the NDC National Secretary, Barrister Ikenna Enekweizu, and Prof. (Dr.) Mrs Rachael Dickson, among other senior party members.

Nsofor pledges people-centred representation

Speaking during the meeting, Nsofor reaffirmed his commitment to providing effective representation for the people of Anambra South Senatorial District, expressing optimism about the political direction of the constituency.

He said the backing from party leaders had further strengthened his resolve to pursue a development-focused agenda anchored on inclusion and service delivery.

Party unity and 2027 electoral strategy

Political observers within the party say the endorsement could significantly reshape emerging alignments in the senatorial race as preparations intensify ahead of 2027.

Supporters at the meeting described the development as a “Divine Intervention,” insisting that it reflects growing momentum behind the NDC’s prospects in the district.

The meeting ended with renewed calls for unity within the party and a commitment to building a stronger political structure aimed at securing victories in the senatorial race and strengthening the party’s broader electoral ambitions.

Kwankwaso speaks on NDC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has dismissed concerns that his departure from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has weakened opposition unity ahead of the 2027 general election, insisting that political realignments are still possible.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV on Monday, May 11, Kwankwaso suggested that current divisions within the opposition camp may not be permanent and left room for future collaboration.

Source: Legit.ng