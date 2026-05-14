Hon. Abiodun Orekoya has officially declared his bid for a second term in the Lagos State House of Assembly ahead of the 2027 elections

The lawmaker highlighted his achievements in youth empowerment, education support, infrastructure development and constituency projects during the declaration event

Some of the constituents who attended the declaration also spoke about the lawmaker and made their position known on his second-term bid

Somolu, Lagos state - Residents of Somolu in Lagos turned out in large numbers on Thursday, May 14, as Hon. Abiodun Orekoya formally declared his intention to seek a second term in the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Somolu Constituency I.

The declaration event, held at Oke Meta Memorial Primary School, drew party supporters, community leaders, market women and youths in what observers described as a show of support for the lawmaker ahead of the 2027 elections.

Hon. Abiodun Orekoya addressing supporters during his second-term declaration in Somolu. Photo credit: Abiodun Orekoya

Source: UGC

Addressing supporters, Orekoya thanked constituents for their backing and urged them to renew his mandate, saying more work remained to be done in the constituency.

“The journey of development in Somolu is not yet complete,” he said, promising to intensify efforts in youth empowerment, infrastructure development, education support and community growth if re-elected.

Lawmaker highlights legislative and constituency projects

Orekoya, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said his return to the Assembly would enable him to consolidate on what he described as people-oriented representation.

During his first term, the lawmaker said he participated in legislative work on several bills at the Lagos State House of Assembly, including the Lagos State Administration of Civil Justice Bill (2023), the Local Government Administration Bill (2024), and the Community Development Association Bill (2024).

He also cited his education and empowerment initiatives within the constituency. According to figures presented by his team, 147 students benefited from bursaries, while four others received scholarships. The lawmaker also distributed 250 GCE forms and 150 JAMB forms to students.

His office said more than 340 residents had received grants, vocational tools and business support, while 29 people secured employment opportunities in the Lagos State public service through his intervention.

Constituents commend Orekoya's accessibility

As chairman of the House Committee on Youth and Social Development, Orekoya has also overseen programmes focused on youth engagement, including football tournaments, youth assemblies and police-community dialogue sessions, according to his team.

The lawmaker said infrastructure development remained a priority of his administration, noting that more than 10 roads had been reconstructed or rehabilitated across the constituency.

Several constituents who attended the declaration praised Orekoya’s accessibility and performance in office, with many openly endorsing his bid for another term in the Assembly.

Former Lagos lawmaker Rotimi Olowo declares for House Reps

In a related development, former Lagos state lawmaker Rotimi Olowo has declared his intention to contest for the House of Representatives seat for the Somolu Federal Constituency, on the platform of the ruling APC.

The former Lagos lawmaker promised active representation and expanded social intervention programmes if elected during his official declaration held on Tuesday, April 28, at the Baptist Academy, Obanikoro.

Olowo, who represented Somolu Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly for 16 years, added that he would prioritise education, youth development, infrastructure and effective oversight at the federal level.

Source: Legit.ng