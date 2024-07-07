A Nigerian man has cried out on social media after his girlfriend, whom he loved, cheated on him with another man

According to him, he always made sure to give her everything she wanted and was emotionally available for her

Social media users reacted massively to the post, with many suggesting other possible reasons she cheated

A Nigerian man has expressed his devastation after discovering his girlfriend's infidelity, despite his commitment and dedication to their relationship.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, shared his heartbreaking story to an X user. He revealed that he had given his all to the relationship, only to be betrayed by the person he loved and trusted.

Man laments over girlfriend's betrayal

In the tweet posted by @wizarab10, the heartbroken man questioned the reasons behind his girlfriend's act, wondering if it was due to a lack of financial support, emotional connection, or intimacy.

According to him, he spent lavishly on her, they had a healthy sex life, and he was always emotionally available for her.

Surprisingly, she ended up cheating on him with a man who did not do up to 5% of what he sacrificed for their relationship.

In his words:

"I read your posts daily and after dating a girl that I did everything for and gave my life and soul for, she cheated with a guy that didn't even do 5%. I questioned her thoroughly. Was it money I spent on her lavishly? Was it sex? We fuckedd like wild rabbits. Emotionally I was always available."

Reactions as man exposes girlfriend's betrayal

The man's post has sparked a flurry of reactions from Nigerians on social media, with many sympathising with him and offering words of encouragement.

Itz Pelumi said:

"The love was over there. You were just her financial support from the beginning."

Melanin Blush wrote:

"The truth is most ladies doesn't know what they want. That's why they keep telling men that money can't run women loyalty but they won't listen."

Tunde Olade wrote:

"Why you no come meeting last week? Had you come, you would have known that, we no dey love women again."

Moises Elijah reacted:

"Heal and leave her I’m in healing journey for almost 2 years even tho she’s still apologizing I’m moving forward."

Degen legend added:

"Like it or not ,she didn't fear you. Women tend to give their all to whom they fear and respect. There were no rules or principles guiding that relationship jooor. I know for one cause I've been that dude they cheat with. And they all say same thing, fear!"

Big Ben added:

"Bro! Even with principles and principalities, they go still run you street, if they want to. The rules are no guarantee either."

See the post below:

