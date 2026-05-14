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Omoni Oboli Shares WhatsApp Chats With Late Alexx Ekubo Over Allegations She Crashed His Engagement
Celebrities

Omoni Oboli Shares WhatsApp Chats With Late Alexx Ekubo Over Allegations She Crashed His Engagement

by  Olaniyi Apanpa reviewed by  James Ojo
3 min read

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  • Nigerian filmmaker Omoni Oboli has shared screenshots of her final WhatsApp messages with Alexx Ekubo, dated October 2025
  • A fan had accused the filmmaker of being the secret reason why Fancy Acholonu called off her 2021 wedding engagement to the late actor
  • The late star fired back at the claims of a secret romance with Oboli, describing the accuser as having "dumb confidence."

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli has opened up about her friendship with late actor Alexx Ekubo by sharing private WhatsApp conversations they exchanged before his death.

The actor died on Monday, May 11, 2026, following complications linked to kidney cancer.

Omoni Oboli, Alexx Ekubo, Nollywood, actor, cancer
Omoni Oboli shares screenshots of her final WhatsApp messages with Alexx, dated October 2025. Photos: Omoni Oboli, Alexx Ekubo.
Source: Instagram

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In the screenshots shared by Omoni, the actress disclosed how a fan once accused her of being responsible for Alexx Ekubo’s failed engagement to model Fancy Acholonu.

The fan claimed that the actress allegedly had a secret relationship with Alexx and should allow him to settle down peacefully.

Read also

Alexx Ekubo: US-based man who was close to late actor shows screenshot of their last WhatsApp chat

The fan reportedly wrote that Omoni was the reason Fancy Acholonu called off her engagement to the actor in 2021.

Reacting to the accusation at the time, Alexx appeared amused by the claim.

“Who be this one. It is the dumb confidence in saying something untrue,” the late actor wrote.

Omoni also responded humorously, expressing frustration over how easily people spread false narratives online.

“Like serious confidence. I kuku tire for people,” she replied.

Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu’s failed engagement

Recall that Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu got engaged in May 2021 in what many fans described at the time as one of Nollywood’s most admired celebrity relationships.

However, barely three months later, Fancy announced the cancellation of their planned wedding, leaving many people shocked.

The actress and model later returned publicly in December 2022 to apologise to the actor and his family.

In her statement, she admitted that publicly ending the relationship hurt Alexx deeply and described losing him as “grief.”

Read also

Alexx Ekubo: Barber who cut actor's hair mourns him, updates profile with rare photo with actor

Read Omoni Oboli's post below:

Alexx Ekubo: Reactions trail Omoni Oboli's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ossybrown stated:

"The people who had a first hand experience of Alex must be eternally grateful. What an adorable soul he was"

@siaevelynkadisa noted:

"In March he said, “I’m very well thank you oh Alex 😢” and now it hits differently. Sometimes people smile, joke, speak normally, and still be carrying so much quietly inside. He tried so hard to carry everything alone"

@sue___dee shared:

"His response to everyone was “I’m good, good” I’m happy the people surrounding him protected his peace & privacy at all cost. There were no leaks, meaning they loved & respected him & his wishes. I’m happy everything he did was on his own terms."
Omoni Oboli, Alexx Ekubo, marriage, cancer, Nollywood
A fan had accused Omoni of being the reason why Fancy Acholonu called off her 2021 wedding engagement to Alexx Ekubo. Photo: Omoni Oboli.
Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo addresses marriage links

Legit.ng previously reported that Alexx Ekubo replied those asking him when he would be getting married

Read also

“You touched many hearts”: 2Baba honours Alexx Ekubo with an emotional throwback video

This came after he star dissolved his engagement and marriage arrangements with his former fiancée, Fancy Acholonu.

Sharing an update from an event, the actor said, "You go just dey your own dey find money, another person go dey one corner dey reason why you never marry."

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

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