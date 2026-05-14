Deyemi Okanlawon stated he would gladly quit acting and retire from public life if his wife became the primary breadwinner with a multi-million dollar income

The film star expressed a willingness to take over school runs and cooking duties, despite admitting he currently does not know how to cook

The actor criticized the hypersensitivity and insecurity that often arise when a woman earns more than her partner

Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon has revealed that he would have no problem stepping away from acting completely if his wife became the family’s major breadwinner.

Deyemi made the statement while speaking during an interview on the Tea With Tay podcast.

During the conversation, Deyemi jokingly painted a vivid picture of himself fully embracing life as a stay-at-home husband.

Deyemi Okanlawon says he would gladly quit acting and retire from public life if his wife becomes the primary breadwinner. Photos: Deyemi Okanlawon.

Source: Instagram

According to him, if his wife suddenly started earning between $1 million and $10 million yearly, he would gladly retire from acting and focus on taking care of the home.

“I pray to God my wife hits a business that earns between $1 million and $10 million per year. You won’t see me act again,” he said.

The actor added that he would happily take the children to school, stay home, and even learn how to cook despite not being good at it currently.

“I will become a house husband. I will take my children to school and even cook, despite not knowing how to,” he added.

Deyemi also addressed what he believes is a deeper issue affecting many relationships.

According to the actor, some men struggle emotionally when their wives earn more money than them, leading to unnecessary tension at home.

“I find that a lot of men are not comfortable with that dynamic, so they become hypersensitive and complain over little things,” he explained.

The Nollywood star stressed that his personal goal is simply to remain useful and valuable to his family, regardless of who earns more.

“My only prayer is that, as a human being, regardless of gender, I should be valuable to my family,” he said.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Deyemi Okanlawon's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Great_Ezeanyika stated:

"Simps! This is how you know them. The signs are always there. Anything to please a woman. Don't be surprised to see him in future, cry like a lost child on one podcast about how his wife was cheating on him."

@realidraphael noted:

"That's when you will start to lose your respect.... She starts to see you as nothing, because once a woman starts providing she starts to feel like and Alpha male"

Deyemi recounts failed career as MC

Legit.ng also reported that Okanlawon revealed that he was once a Master of Ceremony.

He said when he started as an entertainer, he picked interest in being a Master of Ceremonies, but he failed woefully at it.

Deyemi mentioned that when he wanted to make his first foray into the entertainment industry, his first interest was in event hosting as a master of ceremonies, but he failed woefully at it.

Source: Legit.ng