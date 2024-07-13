Esther Nwachukwu has made claims of how the late Junior Pope confided in her about his marital issues before he died

The controversial actress disclosed how Junior Pope's wife, Jennifer Awele, never gave him peace

The actress who claimed she dated Junior Pope disclosed she has a tattoo of him on her body, spurring reactions online

Controversial actress Esther Nwachukwu is making headlines after she made bold claims about disclosing the ugly things the late Junior Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, told him about his widow, Jennifer Awele.

Esther, who had recently berated Pope’s wife for attending an event, claimed that the deceased confided in her about his marital issues before he passed in a boat mishap in April.

Esther Nwachukwu claims Junior Pope told her about his marital woes. Credit: @esther.sky77 @jrnpope

Source: Instagram

Shortly after Pope's death, allegations emerged online that he had been going through some issues he wanted to share with the public.

In an interview with PUNCH, Esther said that his wife never gave him peace while the actor was alive.

The actress, who said she dated the deceased and still has his name tattooed on her body, alleged that he told her how his wife used to disturb him.

She described Pope as an individual who loves to trend online and would come on social media to post pictures and videos of his family despite what he was going through.

According to Esther, the deceased stopped posting his wife in December 2023 when they started having issues.

"Sometimes, he wouldn’t sleep in his house, but would rather stay in hotels," she said.

“I am sure some people who were close to him knew about it. But, because he had painted himself as a good husband online, he did not know how to tell people about his issues. That was why he died in silence," she added.

People react to Esther Nwachuku's claim

See some of the comments below:

Margaret Mary Ekum:

"And he told you to turn to radio wireless abi. Which marriage doesn't have issues? There is no perfect marriage and you hearing his side doesn't mean the wife doesn't have her own version of what caused the issues. Just drink water and mind your business. Allow him rest in peace and let the wife breathe."

Adigun Adekemi Christianah:

"It's possible if he was flirting with some of you. There would not be peace in his marriage. Many of you are the reasons marriages are crumbling."

Kanayo Ifejika:

"Most men have issues with their wives, just like most women have with their men. Some may not go as far as confiding in someone due to trust issues. But trust me, it doesn't mean they are looking to break up. There are highs and lows in marriage, experience has shown that people tend to hype mostly during the low tides."

Oluremi Aiyedogbon:

"Keep it to yourself since he's not alive again. All marriages has its own ups and downs. He told you when it was hot. They might have settled it before he passed. Don't let internet drag the poor widow. It is not easy to loose loved ones, especially spouses."

