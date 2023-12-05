Comedian Buchi has announced that he has been given full access to his children after a long battle with his former wife

He posted pictures where he was smiling and shared the good news while thanking a lot of people

The comedian also mentioned some names among the people who helped him out of his marital ordeal

Nigerian comedian Onyebuchi Ojieh, professionally known as Buchi, has taken to social media to announce that he has been given full access to his children.

Comedian Buchi granted full access to his children. Photo credit @buchicomedian

Source: Instagram

The humor merchant who is resident in Lagos had been having a long-running battle with his wife and he had been informing his supporters about his ordeal

The man who makes funny jokes posted two pictures of himself where he was smiling and that of his daughter.

Buchi appreciates those who helped him

Appreciating those who had stood by him while the battle was on, he first thanked his fans for their support.

The comedian also mentioned some people's names who many suspect are members of his estranged wife's family. He shared two love emojis at the end of his post to show how he felt.

See his post here:

Fans react to Buchi's post about his children

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the comedian. Here are some of the comments below.

@krixrange:

"Second victory, first is okoro vs okoro!"

@greatagha:

"Second successful victory after Okoro vs Okoro ."

@iamjigzzy:

"Congratulations. Hope you will not cry again?"

@churros_loros:

"How can you record contact with your child and share the video in instagram???? Unbelievable! Some father’s sha! Honestly is so sad! Don’t you think of your daughter’s privacy? You really mess big time? Really inappropriate behaviour."

@deladysanam:

"Good news! Make God help Dotun, too, abeg ."

@emmy_fash8:

"So happy for you, I guess it paid off to speak up when necessary ."

@ceejayworld10:

"Congratulations De-Bar! Another victory achieved! Infact, fastest & shortest case won in the history of Access denial to ones children so far! But I didn't see the second child na??? More wins De-Bar!."

@clarrydiamond:

"Barrister Obus finally won another case, congratulations."

@aphricanace:

"God is good ."

@afamdman:

"We thank God. This is good news."

Comedian Buch's wife, harassed and arrested for causing a scene in their estate

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Bukky, wife of the comedian Buchi had caused a scene in their estate after they were charged N700k

The woman had gone to harass security personnel in their residential area and vandalized some properties. The management had to charge them heavily after the act but they refused to pay.

Their light was disconnected after that and she went back to make a scene while insisting that their light must be reconnected. She was later arrested for causing disturbing the peace of the estate.

Source: Legit.ng