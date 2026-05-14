A Nigerian man sent a strong message to Peter and Paul Okoye of P-Square following the death of actor Alexx Ekubo

He advised the twin brothers on what do do before they have any regrets or before it becomes impossible to settle their long-standing feud

Social media users reacted to the viral video by sharing their thoughts on the importance of the advice

A Nigerian man, Honour Oriretan, has issued a strong warning to the members of the P-Square music group, Peter and Paul Okoye, following the passing of Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo.

The man shared a video on Facebook where he urged the feuding brothers to reconsider their relationship in light of the actor's sudden death.

A social media critic mourns Alexx Ekubo's death while sending a strong message to P-Square. Photo credit: Honour Oriretan, P-Square/Facebook, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram.

Source: Facebook

The twins, who had previously reconciled in 2021, are currently embroiled in a renewed and bitter feud that has seen them move toward legal action over allegations of financial mismanagement and betrayal.

Man wants Peter Okoye following actor's death

In the viral video, Honour Oriretan focused on the vanity of wealth and the inevitability of death. He specifically called out Peter Okoye, asking him to reflect on who would handle his final rites if he were to pass away today.

He said in the video:

"This is to the P-Square brothers, especially to Peter Okoye and those that care to listen. Now, look at what happened to Alexx Ekubo... He kpai at the age of 40. Ask yourself Peter, if you kpai today, who it is he go bury you? These same brothers wey you dey fight with, na them go still fly you go your hometown go bury you, wheresoever you kpai put. The money, the cars, the mansions, the fame, and everything wey you dey brag with, they will be useless after death. This is the reason why you have to forgive, make peace with your brothers, your family. You all be wise. RIP Alexx Ekubo."

Reactions to man's warning to P-Square brothers

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Lasisi Mutiu Adewale said:

"I have been reason this matter, you talk sense my brother, omo ogbon."

Jonah Okpabi Jr. said:

"So surprise how Wise you are becoming, not Unwise."

Rashidat Sani said:

"You spoke well, chill ice for you.🍦 You're wise here."

Watch the video below:

Lady recalls last time she saw actor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that After Alexx Ekubo's death, a lady has spoken about what the Nollywood actor said to her the first time they met.

She spoke about the character of Alexx Ekubo and also the last time she saw him at a location outside the country.

Source: Legit.ng