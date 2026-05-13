Reports of the Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo being secretly married shook the internet following news of his death

Grace Makun, the wife of renowned fashion designer Yomi Casual, stirred emotions online with the revelation

In her post mourning his sudden death, she disclosed that the actor had been married, a detail that surprised many

Grace Makun, the wife of popular fashion designer Yomi Casual, and a close friend of Alexx Ekubo, has shared an unexpected detail about the late actor.

While mourning the deceased, she revealed that he was married.

Grace Makun leaves many emotional after revealing late actor Alexx Ekubo was secretly married before his death. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In her emotional post, she said his parents, siblings, wife, gang, colleagues, fans and more would miss him.

The wife of Yomi Casual highlighted that she isn’t okay with his sudden death and expressed the pain she felt within.

According to her, his friend listened to him and didn’t break down the wall of privacy he built.

“I can’t explain this. No, it’s not ok. I wish we hadn’t listened to you and had broken down the wall of privacy you had built; burn it, no matter how many times you put it up. Your guys are not ok o. Ikuku, your guys are not okay. Your guys are not ok at all, Alex.

“Your parents, siblings, wife, gang, colleagues, fans ahhhh. My boyzzz. Your bond even makes me, as a wife dey jealous of you guys. We love you, Ikuku. I just want to hug my hubby. Oh, chim o”.

See her Instagram post below:

Yomi Casual’s wife mentions Alexx Ekubo's wife while sharing a heartfelt tribute to the actor after his passing. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular social media blogger Tosin Silverdam also shared the heartbreaking update, recounting how he received the news early this morning. In his words:

“Popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, is dead. Jesus Christ of Nazareth. I got the news this morning, some hours ago. Someone texted me and asked me, did you hear about Alex Ekubo that he's dead? I said, no, I didn't hear anything. It's not possible. I don't believe it. I waited, I tried to reach out to some people. Sadly, it is true.”

Silverdam further noted that Ekubo had been off social media for some time, with rumours circulating about his health.

He claimed the actor had allegedly been battling cancer before his passing in the early hours of the day.

The blogger expressed deep sorrow, describing Ekubo as a “fine man” and “very talented actor".

Netizens react to Alexx Ekubo's alleged marital status

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_____lade said:

"The privacy wall was too thick, no one knew he was married except the closest one 😢 He went through a messy breakup on the internet, and he built a wall of privacy till his passing 😢😢 Rest on Champ."

offical_snowwhite said:

"So he later got married, God my goodness😢😢 people really bullied him online which made him go offline for a while, I thought he just gave himself a break from social media nd we no know he's fighting a life battle😢 please be careful what you say to people online 💔😭 RIP Mr Alexx."

oshobaba_ said:

"The same people wen mock am, na them de form emotional for comments... Nigerians 😢."

b_uniqu.e

"Even staying away from the media didn’t stop the bullying attached to his name. Him being married feels comforting. Fly safe, Alex 💔."

abikeadey08 said:

"Rip in peace to the screen king but e reach to keep private social media is another evil place on it own smh."

iceblock__factory said:

"I love how privately he lived his remaining days on earth. The internet really bullied and pushed him into building a thick wall of privacy Rest well champ 😢."

muhallyscollections said:

"Glad you all listened to him and allowed him spend his trying and last moments with you his loved ones only. Those are the memories you will hold on to forever. May God forgive his shortfalls and be with his loved ones through this difficult times."

lil_butterfly_33 said:

"They should let the wife be, Nigerians no the tey to victimize widows, that's how we moved from Mohbad's death to dna."

maj_banks said:

"He was actually avoiding what you are posting now, talk talk you don go mention wife. Smh."

Alexx Ekubo’s last appearance on movie set

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of Alexx Ekubo's last appearance on a movie set went viral online, leaving many confused and in pain.

While many were expecting a big comeback from the actor who has been away from the social scene for over two years, death came and snatched him away.

In the clip, the actor was seen arriving at a movie set 30 minutes late, where he further apologised to the cast and crew playfully.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng