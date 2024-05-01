Nigerian singer Portable’s baby mama, Honey Berry, made it to the news once again as she called his attention

Legit.ng previously reported that Honey Berry publicly slammed the Zazu hitmaker, who claims to be a deadbeat dad

In a new development, the hot-headed woman shared a video of herself as she threatened him for the new month, igniting interesting reactions online

Nigerian singer Portable’s baby mama, Honey Berry, has sent a warning message to him once again.

In a previous report, Honey Berry called him out, asking him to do better with his son.

The young woman is one of four women with kids for Portable. She slammed the singer, claiming that he was a deadbeat father who had refused to care for their son.

She revealed that the street act had refused to disburse for his son’s upkeep for the past six months.

Honey Berry threatens Portable.

Source: Instagram

Honey Berry, in a new post she made online, threatened to show Zazu ‘madness’ if he didn’t keep up with his duties this new month.

While dancing to a song, she wrote:

“If they born you well werey, no send my baby food money you go see my madness soon.”

See her post below:

See what netizens had to say about Portable's baby mama’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

4real_oluwadamilola_:

"My love just dey use them catch Cruise."

becky_perry24:

"Na you fit portable He get ogba you get ogbangba."

ruth_edoburun_anaghinor:

"Nah u get sense pass among d idiots wey open yansh born for dat disrespectful dirty looking tin ....He has no regards for women even women dat gave birth to his kids."

symply_teemaah:

"Abeg drag him by his three color hair, for the sake of your colleagues please."

toyinakanji001:

"I swear na u fit portable @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi is too quiet for him."

billionaire_kennyrhoda2:

"O ti da bayi pressure ti fe ma poju fun Akoi grace tia ba yi oh."

its_nuella_01:

"This one no send him at all right from time. He no too disgrace her! She dey give him back to back."

iam_remmyslim:

"Maybe this is why he’s wife at home tell him that she don’t want to have any baby again."

blacklittlegirl33:

"D man don already lean, Make una take am easy with Elizabeth Joyce."

Portable spends time with Queen Dami

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had pitched his tent with another love interest, Queen Dami.

The young lady, who was one of the late Alaafin of Oyo's wives, shared a video of herself and the singer having fun together.

Dami blushed as Portable danced behind her car.

