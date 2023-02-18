Nigerians on social media woke up to a fresh call-out post from actress Tonto Dikeh to her former husband, Olakunle Churchill

The actress turned politician heaped several accusations on Churchill as regards the upkeep of their only son together, King Andre

Dikeh’s lengthy post sparked mixed reactions from netizens with many urging the father and mother not to start another round of social media fight

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is currently trending on social media after sharing the lengthy messages sent to her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, on the hill of their son’s birthday.

The movie star took to her official Instagram page with screenshots that detailed how she heaped several accusations on Churchill and questioned his role as their son’s father.

Tonto Dikeh tags Churchill 'deadbeat dad' in fresh call-out. Photo: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Dikeh accused Churchill of coming after their son physically and spiritually. She mentioned how he and his family members have occasionally mentioned winning a child custody battle in court, but he (Churchill) has done less than the bare minimum in caring for the child.

"You and your family have claimed severally that you won a court case for child custody but you decided to leave the child for me. Let me ask you and those clueless lots a question, who goes to court, wins a custody battle and decides to forget the child? Make it make sense? How intelligent do you sound?” Dikeh wrote

The mother of one went on to describe Churchill as a liar while maintaining that she won the custody battle against him in court.

In a different portion of her message, Dikeh accused Churchill of failing to check up on their son frequently and only paying for his child support four times in seven years.

See full post below:

Social media users react

believeandstillbelieve said:

"Madam you risking this child mental health. If you are financially capable and ale do it for your son and be proud. The boy go grow and him go know who dey for am. Cut this."

tamarhomes said:

"The sad thing is that this beautiful child would grow up to see all these banter online, his friends and colleagues would see his lineage history readily available online as well. I feel for his mental health already."

omahfitness said:

"For the sake of the child, you both need to stop this. Nawaoo."

mitchng1 said:

"This girl no wan grow up. Social media no fit settle this una drama,instead it hurts the child more."

leaddyskincare said:

"A man should try and take care of his child/children irrespective of what happened between him and his Mother. They both brought the innocent child to the world! A responsible person should know this and do the needful!!! Even if the Mother torments you,look away and know it’s a price to pay for the child."

_deagram said:

"Tonto said a lot here. Nobody hide pains better than a single parent who is trying to hold it down for his/her children. It’s not easy."

Churchill celebrates son's birthday with emotional post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Olakunle Churchill celebrated his son, King Andre on the occasion of his seventh birthday.

Churchill who had the son with his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, penned down an emotional note as he clocked a year older.

Churchill called Andre his flesh and blood and explained how much he missed him and wished to see him again.

Source: Legit.ng