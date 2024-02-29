Popular Nigerian comedian Lord Lamba has allegedly demanded a court order to get full custody of his child with Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Queen

Legit.ng broke the news that the reality TV star got engaged to her old-time lover

Lamba, in his petition, faulted the BBNaija star for leaving Nigeria to travel to the UK for an engagement

Popular Nigerian content creator Promise Kelvin Anagbogu, best known as Lord Lamba, has allegedly taken BBNaija Queen Mercy Atang to court over the custody and care of their daughter Princess.

Legit.ng reported that the reality TV star buzzed the internet with pictures of her engagement a few months after celebrating her daughter’s one-year birthday.

Barely an hour after that, Lamba took to his social media to announce that he fathered the little baby with Queen. This was after several months of speculation that he was responsible for pregnancy after he hide it from the media.

While the dust is yet to settle, pictures of the reported petition the skit maker filed against the mother of one surfaced online.

The letter, dated February 16, 2024, disclosed that Lord Lamba wants to have full custody of his child with Queen Mercy and faulted the reality TV star for leaving their daughter with family members to travel to the UK to engage another man.

The documented piece also disclosed that Lord Lmaba has been overseeing their daughter's welfare.

Lord Lamba’s mother’s picture trends

As Lamba’s petition against Queen trends, a picture of a woman reported to be his biological mother made it to the blogs.

Speculations allege that the social media celebrity is planning to leave the new-born under the elderly woman’s care.

Reactions trail Lord Lamba’s petition

melody.1246:

"I hope the law in Nigeria will see this man for who he is. So he doesn’t want Queen to marry?"

hushtextiles:

"Ladies let’s be intentional this new year, stop spreading legs for everything!!!!! A kind partner should be your priority."

abyna____:

"Whoever advised Queen to leave this man did her a great favor cos how?."

hrm_ebony:

"He can’t! According to customary law in Igbo land she owns the child. Did he pay her bride price and we didn’t hear? All this laulau na for Wetin? Pepper body man."

janeiyke:

"Person mama dey alive,Una wan snatch pikin from her because she has moved on?one year pikin?? This case dey similar to mine Come and snatch naa.. Lost case!"

afojuicy:

"I thought he is from Anambra and he understands that he can’t take the child because he didn’t wife her mother."

yinkel_savage:

"The audacity of a pained ex, you want to take another woman child from her to give your mum…. Real delulu."

Queen Mercy Atang reveals fiancee's identity, fans dig up old photo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija's Queen Mercy Atang caused a stir online after finally showing off her husband-to-be on social media.

Shortly after Queen Mercy revealed her man’s identity online, many social media users stormed his page to investigate things for themselves.

They were also quick to notice that Queen’s man had posted a photo of himself with the BBNaija star in 2016, hinting that they had been in a relationship for a while.

