Nigerian socialite and singer Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has continued to call out the music star

In a new series of posts, she continued to rant about her situation as she hinted at Davido being a deadbeat father

Sophia shared comments from some of her fans and added that every child deserves to have their dads in their lives

Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has continued to call him out for allegedly being a deadbeat father to their daughter, Imade Adeleke.

Sophia first hinted at Davido not taking up his fatherly responsibilities after she posted online about wanting to change Imade’s surname from Adeleke to Momodu.

In a new development, the mother of one has continued her online rant about Davido on her Snapchat page.

Shortly after Sophia called out Davido for not taking up his responsibilities on Imade, a number of netizens either bashed her or showed her support and she shared some of their responses on her page.

One netizen, G Boy, blasted Sophia, saying that she was doing too much. According to him, she is being toxic by not allowing Imade to feel her father’s love.

In response to that, Sophia said that if she is truly guilty of his claims, then she is toxic because every child deserves to have their fathers in their lives but if that is not the case, someone has been telling the public big lies.

In another Snapchat post, Sophia shared another reaction she got from a lady who also happens to be a celebrity’s baby mama. According to the socialite, the lady’s story is heartbreaking considering how the father of her child is also a big artiste.

Sophia advised her lady not to keep quiet and protect her abuser because it would take her longer to heal that way.

Davido’s baby mama also shared another comment from a fan who said that no parent should have to beg the other parent to be in their child’s life.

See screenshots of Sophia’s posts below:

Netizens react as Sophia Momodu continues to rant about Davido being a deadbeat father

Sophia’s new posts on her issues with Davido not taking care of their daughter, Imade, also went viral and got people talking. While some of them tried to shun her, others said she was right to speak up about her experience.

Read some of the comments below:

teeto__olayeni:

“It's people saying she is doing too much abi she talks too much for me.......Until you are in her shoes,you go know say you self go do worst. She not being in good times with Davido shouldn't affect the upkeep of the child. And those of you saying she's angry because Davido married chioma... Did she tell you she doesn't have a boyfriend? Or she doesn't have men at her call?”

Gloria_glowia:

“I sha like her replies. She's very intelligent and men no dey too like intelligent women. They like mumu where they can always do rubbish n get away with it”

chi_alright1:

“Tell us what happened or go to court for child support. All these emotional comments is getting k leg.”

mobebi:

“I still ask, if Davido was a nobody or poor, considering their age difference, would Sophia open her legs for him in the first place?”

__eniolamiii:

“Sophie rest,spill what happened…No Dey disguise lol clearly you’ve nothing to say.”

beccaszn:

“In All, Sophia is really doing a great job raising Imade! I just pray She n David find a neutral ground to co-parent in peace! Imade deserve love from both parents you can tell she’s a sweet lil baby gurl”

tubolayefapeculiar:

“We really don't know what this celebrities do behind the camera, because the David we know is entirely different from the person Sophia is describing.”

zeezay10:

“sophia the drama queen one thing is certain,she is not the one paying school fees and other stuffs for that beautiful babygirl ..”

Sophia Momodu tells fan to ask Davido why he's not a responsible dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Sophia Momodu spilled more tea on Davido being a deadbeat father to their daughter, Imade.

The socialite shared more posts on her Snapchat page, where she shed more light on the situation with Davido.

Some fans seemed to think that Davido decided to stop caring for Imade because Sophia had finally moved on. One of the fans recounted how her own baby daddy got married to someone else and abandoned their child because she refused to continue sleeping with him.

